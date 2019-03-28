State Capitol news in brief

Senate clears ban on funding clones

The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure prohibiting the use of public funds to clone humans or perform research that results in the destruction of human embryos.

The Senate voted 26-1 to send House Bill 1399 by Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, back to the House to consider Senate-approved amendments to the bill.

State law already prohibits such cloning and research, but "there is a lot of concern" that state funds could be used to pay for those activities outside the state, according to Brown.

Human cloning, including cloning embryos for research, was banned in the state under Act 607 of 2003.

HB1399 would apply to any funds collected or received by state and local government institutions.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs limits on youth in solitary

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would prohibit the use of solitary confinement as a punishment for youths in many circumstances.

House Bill 1755, by Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, received a vote of 87-0. The bill provides for exemptions when a youth has committed a physical or sexual assault, or if the youth poses an imminent threat.

"It is not only ineffective, but causing lasting harm to a juvenile's mental health," said Scott.

If the youth is in a juvenile detention facility, then the director of the facility must give written authorization every 24 hours in order to keep the youth in solitary.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Bill to end gun ban approved by House

The Arkansas House on Wednesday approved legislation to end a long-standing state ban on the possession of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.

The House voted 72-14 on House Bill 1820 to end the ban, with mostly Democrats in opposition. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, has said that people with a federal license can already own the weapons, and that some collectors in Arkansas may be unaware they are violating state law.

"Everything in this bill is highly regulated by federal law. There's no reason to have it in state law," Gonzales said.

-- John Moritz

Governor gets bill on death-row test

The Senate on Wednesday voted 34-0 to approve a bill to revise the state's method of determining the competency of death-row inmates, in a bid to comply with a recent state Supreme Court decision.

A pair of decisions handed down by the justices last year found that the current law, which gives the director of the Department of Correction the authority to determine competency, violates a prisoner's right to due process.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said the execution of people who cannot comprehend their punishment violates the Eighth Amendment.

House Bill 1792, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would change the law so the director has to view evidence submitted by a prisoner's attorneys and hold an evidentiary hearing that "comports with the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment" before determining competency.

The bill, which is backed by the attorney general's office, now goes to the governor.

-- Michael R. Wickline and John Moritz

Legislators support 5-year pardon wait

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would implement a five-year waiting period after a person's sentence is discharged before he could apply for a pardon.

If House Bill 1866 passes in the Senate -- where it is now headed -- the governor is expected to sign it.

Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, told the House on Wednesday that pardons are intended for people who have not only completed their sentences, but have shown efforts at rehabilitation.

The chairman of the Parole Board, John Felts, had told a committee Tuesday that nothing in the current law prevents an offender from applying for a pardon as soon as he is convicted and sentenced. Those applications, he said, have created a backlog that is slowing down the process.

Petty's bill passed in the House by a vote of 79-8.

-- John Moritz

Increased penalty urged for robocalls

A bill that would set stiffer penalties for robocallers who make spam calls using familiar numbers cleared a House committee Wednesday and is on its way to the House floor.

Senate Bill 514, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, passed in the Senate on Monday. It would raise so-called spoofing from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Penzo presented the bill to the House Insurance and Commerce Committee and told members that the issue came to his attention when he got six calls in a row that appeared to be from his own phone number. When he contacted the attorney general's office, representatives said they were already working on legislation with Dismang.

Chuck Harder, a deputy attorney general, spoke in favor of the bill. It advanced with no opposition.

-- Ginny Monk

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 74th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

9:30 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

A Section on 03/28/2019