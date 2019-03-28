Licensing measure for military favored

Active-duty military members and their spouses who have professional licenses in other states would be granted automatic or expedited licenses in Arkansas under a bill that cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 564, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, would require licensing entities in Arkansas to issue licenses to military members stationed in the state, veterans discharged within the past year and the spouses of such military members or veterans if the applicant holds a license in another state.

The Arkansas licensing entities would be required to grant the licenses automatically unless they adopt rules allowing the expedited processing of such applications.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Retired Air Force Col. Rob Ator, director of military affairs for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said the measure would satisfy one of the criteria that military officials have said they will consider when deciding whether to recommend closure of an installation.

The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor advanced the bill in a voice vote.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who voted against advancing the bill, said he was concerned it would be unfair to license holders in Arkansas who must meet more stringent criteria than their counterparts in other states.

The bill next goes to the full Senate.