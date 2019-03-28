Logistics provider moving NW hub

ROGERS -- Transplace, a Dallas-based transportation management and logistics provider for shippers around the globe, plans to move employees from its offices in Lowell up the road to Rogers and into a new $50 million, high-tech, 150,000-square-foot office building.

The building, which will overlook Interstate 49, will cater to talented workers in the area and help the region and business grow, Transplace Chief Executive Officer Frank McGuigan said Wednesday. About 750 employees work at the company's Lowell offices.

The building will offer amenities including "more open and intelligent shared spaces, crew break areas, as well as a gym and a locker room," McGuigan said.

According to city documents, HCH Holdings, part of Hunt Companies, is leasing the property to Transplace. Plans show a building on the northeast corner of Interstate 49 and Magnolia Farms Road.

Construction is scheduled to begin immediately with an estimated move-in date of 2021. It also is going to cost upward of $50 million to complete, McGuigan said. Company executives signed a long-term lease on Wednesday after a ceremony at the project site.

To help with the project, the state offered a 3.9 percent payroll rebate for five years and a "Tax Back Sales and Use Tax Refund," which provides a tax write-off for office equipment purchased in the state, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Rogers City Council on Tuesday approved $46 million in industrial revenue bonds to fund construction.

"What this means to me is that Northwest Arkansas will continue to be a transportation and supply chain logistics hub in the global marketplace," Gov. Asa Hutchinson told attendees at the Wednesday ceremony. "It means that the demand will continue ... for highly skilled tech workers in our state."

Hutchinson applauded the company's job-growth potential.

"This means a lot to us," Hutchinson said. "And that recognition of saying that NWA is where we want to grow, this is where we want to have the expansion."

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines called it a rare occasion when the region can retain jobs and make way for growth as well.

"That doesn't happen very often," he said.

McGuigan said three things attracted the company to the region: its status as a hub for logistics businesses, the company's almost 20-year history in the area, and the passionate people who live there. With a move to Rogers, Transplace is also closer to a growing supplier community established by Walmart Inc.

Texas-based Transplace has dozens of offices across the country, including in Lowell and Stuttgart. There's also a couple in Memphis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. founded Transplace in 2000 with five other U.S. trucking companies, all of which merged their logistics units to form a Web-based market to improve efficiency, according to The New York Times. J.B. Hunt took a 27 percent stake in Transplace.com.

As time passed, the owners began to see declining returns on their investment. To make room for their own updated logistics divisions, they sold Transplace to New York private equity firm CI Capital Partners in the winter of 2009.

"What we need, candidly, is we had to slow down the growth a little bit here, because we were out of space," McGuigan said after the ceremony.

More than 2,500 people work for the company. McGuigan said about 60 percent of the company is technology and business services.

To accommodate company growth over the last 12 months in Lowell, Transplace "had to rent the two buildings that were right next to us to put people in," he said. "We are behind on this, it's time to move."

Once everything is complete, he said, "everybody is going to move from there so that we are all in one building together."

Business on 03/28/2019