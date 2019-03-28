Losses sting most for Malvern icon

The eighth in a series profiling the nine newest members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

In 36 seasons as head football coach at Malvern High School, David Alpe coached 14 athletes who played at the University of Arkansas and nine who spent time in the NFL.

But Alpe said it wasn’t always the superstars who made the biggest difference in winning and losing.

“I had a bunch of kids that wanted to practice on Monday, and you could count on them,” he said. “They weren’t All-Americans, but by gosh you could count on them, and they would win ballgames for you.”

That doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy having the superstars on his team as well.

“You made sure those guys got on the bus, for sure,” he said.

Alpe, 79, will be one of nine inductees into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday in a ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Alpe posted a 239-142-5 record at Malvern, the state’s fourth-most victories at the time of his retirement. His teams made 16 state playoff appearances, reaching the state semifinals four times and winning the 1993 Class AAA state championship against Lake Hamilton.

But ever the coach, he said the tough losses can be just as memorable as the big victories.

“Early on, we had a bad snap on a punt against [Little Rock] Catholic when we had the game won,” he said. “In the semifinals against Alma in 1980, our running backs were hurt and we lost 7-3. Against Dollarway in the semifinals in ’85, we scored late in the ballgame but they didn’t give it to us. Dollarway won the state title the next week.

“The one that probably hurt the worse was against Greenwood in ’97. I did a poor job of coaching. I quit three times that night on the way back home.”

Alpe said he has a hard time believing he has been out of coaching for 17 years, and he misses it — but not always.

“I miss it every once in a while,” he said. “But then I’ll drive by the dressing room on a Saturday morning after they got their butt beat. I don’t miss it then.”

Alpe’s teams typically relied on strong defenses and run-heavy, ball-controlling offenses. His 1993 championship team was spearheaded by running back Madre Hill, who finished his career with a then-state record 6,010 rushing yards. Hill, who will also be an inductee Friday night, went on to become an All-SEC running back at Arkansas.

But Alpe said he can appreciate the pass-happy style of most of today’s top teams.

“They’re getting those great athletes out in space and putting them one on one. It makes a big difference,” he said. “But you look at the [collegiate] national championship this year, it was won by defense. The Super Bowl was won by defense. I still feel like you have to play good defense and kick the football.

“Our state championship game in ’93, we threw a pass on the first play of the game and didn’t throw another one. But I gave it to Madre 42 times and let him run it.”

The grandchild of Italian immigrants, Alpe was born in Lake Village in 1940. Coach Lamar Dingler built a football powerhouse at Lake Village in the 1950s that turned out many excellent athletes, including Lamar McHan, a quarterback at Arkansas who was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Chicago Cardinals and spent 10 seasons in the NFL. Alpe, a 145-pound halfback, helped lead the Beavers to a 9-0 season as a senior in 1957.

“I was a coward. I didn’t want to get hit,” said Alpe, who scored 39 touchdowns and was named all-state as a senior. “I had a lot of good players in front of me, and I had a knack of being balanced. I couldn’t run over you, but I could make you miss sometimes.”

He went to Southern State (now Southern Arkansas University), where he was a three-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference selection in 1959-1961 as a halfback in the Muleriders’ Straight-T offense.

After graduation, Alpe had offers to coach at Little Rock Catholic, Watson Chapel and Stuttgart. He accepted the position at Catholic, where he was the head junior high school coach for a season before becoming a high school assistant — while also teaching geometry and algebra — under Hall of Fame coach Mike Malham Sr.

Then for the only time until he retired almost 40 years later, Alpe left coaching.

“I got out of coaching for two months,” he said. “Mary Jane and I got married, and we moved back to Lake Village. I was going to buy an irrigation company I had worked for growing up. I stayed for June and July and said, ‘This is not for me.’ ”

With assistance from Mal-ham, Alpe landed an assistant coaching job at Helena.

“I was assistant coach for football and basketball,” he said. “The head basketball coach leaves in January, so I become the head basketball coach, and I didn’t know nothing about basketball.”

After one year at Helena, Alpe took the job he would keep the rest of his coaching career. Alpe remained as Malvern’s coach until he retired after the 2002 season, although opportunities arose to coach elsewhere.

“I took the Catholic High job in ’68 or ’69 for two hours, and then I turned it down to stay in Malvern,” he said. “I almost left to go to SAU in ’89 or ’90, but I turned that down.

“Malvern was good to me. We had a lot of good athletes, good folks to work with, good coaches. It’s home.”

When it came time to retire, Alpe didn’t hesitate.

“I had 40 years of it, and I had had enough,” he said. “I woke up one morning in September and said, ‘Well, this is it.’ Mary Jane said, ‘That’s not true. You’re not quitting.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am. I’m going to finish this season and hang it up.’ ”

Friday will mark Alpe’s fifth hall of fame induction.

“It’s a truly an honor, I promise you,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with my health. I’ve had my knees replaced, but I’m walking again. I walk four or five days a week and have been able to exercise and fish and hunt. I’ve been very fortunate.”

He said football — playing and coaching — is preparation for everything before and after it.

“I still think football is the greatest thing going,” he said. “It teaches that you get your butt knocked off and you’ve got to get back up and start over. You’ve got to go out there and work hard and do what’s right.”

Alpe at a glance

AGE 79 (born Jan. 8, 1940)

BIRTHPLACE Lake Village

EDUCATION Lake Village High School; Southern State College (bachelor of science in education degree in 1962); Henderson State College (master of science in education in 1969)

COACHING Little Rock Catholic (assistant, 1962-1964); Helena (assistant, 1965); Malvern (head coach, 1966-2002) FAMILY Wife, Mary Jane; sons, Bruce, Doug and Brad; and seven grandchildren NOTEWORTHY An all-state running back at Lake Village High School his senior season, when he totaled 39 touchdowns. … A four-year starting halfback at Southern State, he was a three-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference running back in 1959-1961. … Compiled a 239-142-5 record in 36 seasons as head coach at Malvern High School. At his retirement, it was the state’s fourth-most victories in high school football. … Nine of his players spent time in the NFL. Two played in the Super Bowl. Defensive lineman Keith Traylor played on three Super Bowl winners: the Denver Broncos (XXXII and XXXIII) and the New England Patriots (XXXIX). Isaac Davis started at offensive guard as a rookie for the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. … Inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005, Malvern High School’s Wall of Honor in 2010, Southern Arkansas University’s Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Arkansas Activities Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame in 2017.

David Alpe