Officer kicked by suspect, police say

A Little Rock man kicked a police officer in the face Wednesday while two officers tried to arrest him, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Antonie Dawain Gaston, 34, at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road on a traffic stop. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Gaston began to fight, the report said.

Gaston left a visible injury on an officer's right eye after kicking her in her face, the report said. After Gaston was handcuffed, officers said, they found that he was carrying a loaded pistol.

Gaston was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening facing charges of first-degree battery, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to the jail's roster.

3-year-old left in NLR parking lot

A Wilmar man pulled up to Dollar General in North Little Rock on Tuesday, dropped off a 3-year-old in the parking lot and drove away, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock officers responding to a call about a lost child found the toddler at the store on 1701 Pike Ave., the report said. Video surveillance from the building showed Jeremiah Mahan, 30, letting the barefoot child out into the parking lot and driving away, according to the report.

Mahan was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the jail's roster. The report did not disclose whether Mahan is related to the child.

Suspect arrested in 2018 shooting

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday, months after shots were fired at a moving vehicle, court documents said.

On Dec. 15, a man reported finding a bullet hole in his vehicle after driving past Travis Kent Mayweather, 30, an affidavit for Mayweather's arrest said. Mayweather spoke to the man, the affidavit said, and then fired three shots.

Mayweather was charged with committing a terroristic act. He was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Metro on 03/28/2019