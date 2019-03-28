Man: Innocent in slaying case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who police say shot two women, one fatally, pleaded innocent Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges in Washington County Circuit Court.

Dekota Harvey, 22, pleaded innocent to one count each of capital murder and attempted capital murder. He was given a June 19 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Elizabeth Dawson, 20, died from a single gunshot wound in the chest on the evening of March 14. Courtney Willie, 21, was shot in the leg and treated at a hospital, according to police.

The shooting was a domestic disturbance and happened at 900 N. Leverett Ave., Apartment 363, according to police.

Harvey was arrested the next day without incident at a Springdale apartment complex.

If convicted of either murder charge, Harvey faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have not said whether they will pursue the death penalty in this case.

Harvey is being held in the Washington County jail with no bail set. He is represented by the Washington County public defender's office.

Willie called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. March 14 and said she had kicked Harvey, her boyfriend, out of the apartment they shared with a roommate, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Harvey was "hanging around outside acting like a psychopath." She asked officers for help getting the key to the apartment away from him. While she was on the phone with dispatchers, she said Harvey was trying to get back into the apartment. A short time later, a woman could be heard yelling in the background and then there was a gunshot, according to the affidavit.

Willie told police on the phone that she was shot in the leg and was unsure if her friends were OK. When officers arrived, they found Dawson unresponsive with a bullet wound in her chest.

Willie's roommate, who was unidentified in the police report, told police that Harvey and Willie were arguing and Harvey left the apartment. Harvey later returned to gather some of his belongings and left again, the roommate told police.

After Harvey left the second time, Willie called 911 and while she was on the phone, Harvey forced his way into the apartment, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, Harvey fled, and Fayetteville and Springdale police searched for him overnight, according to reports. He was tracked down at the Applegate Apartment Complex in Springdale and surrendered to police, reports said.

