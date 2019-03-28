May vows to resign if deal OK'd

British Prime Minister Theresa May responds to opposition lawmakers Wednesday in the House of Commons in London. May, who has been under mounting pressure to resign as Britain flounders over a way to exit the European Union, told fellow Conservative Party members that she will step down once the exit is finalized, but she gave no timetable.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers Wednesday that she will step down once the U.K.'s exit from the European Union is delivered -- a concession meant to bring enough of her colleagues on board to push her deal over the line.

May said during a party meeting of legislators that she was aware of a desire for a new approach -- and new leadership -- in the second phase of the exit negotiations.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," she said, according to a transcript released by her office. "I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty -- to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit."

May has been under mounting pressure from anti-EU members of her Conservative Party to quit. Several have said they would support the withdrawal deal if another leader was chosen to lead the next stage of negotiations, which will determine Britain's future relations with the EU.

In a packed meeting described by participants as "somber," May conceded she would have to go, although she did not set a departure date.

Anti-EU lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has clashed with May throughout the withdrawal process, said May had been "very clear" that if Britain leaves the EU on May 22, she will quit soon after.

May's announcement came as British lawmakers debated multiple options for leaving the EU as they sought to bring some clarity to the tortured process and stop the country from tumbling out of the bloc within weeks with no exit plan in place.

In the wake of two overwhelming defeats for May's withdrawal agreement with the EU, the House of Commons seized control of the parliamentary timetable for debate and votes on a variety of alternatives.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow selected eight options for votes from a list of 16 submitted by lawmakers.

The results underscored the divisions in Parliament. None of the eight plans received a majority of votes. The most popular were a proposal to remain in a customs union with the bloc, which was defeated 272-264, and a call to hold a public referendum on any divorce deal, which fell by 295 votes to 268. Both ideas got more support than the 242 votes secured by May's deal earlier this month.

A call to leave the EU without a deal was supported by 160 lawmakers and opposed by 400.

The plan is for the most popular ideas to move to a second vote Monday to find one option that can command a majority. Parliament would then instruct the government to negotiate it with the EU.

May has said she will consider the outcome of the votes, though she has refused to be bound by the result.

The government condemned lawmakers' move to seize control because it upends the usual practice in which the government sets the timetable for debate and votes in Parliament.

But Conservative lawmaker Oliver Letwin, one of those behind Wednesday's votes, said that "this is not an insurgency."

"This process has come about as a result of the increasing concern that many of us have had across the House of Commons that we were heading not toward an approval of the prime minister's deal, but alas toward a no-deal exit," he said.

Almost three years after Britons voted to leave the EU, the date and terms of its departure are up in the air. Last week, the EU granted Britain a delay to the scheduled Friday exit date, saying that if Parliament approves the proposed divorce deal this week, the U.K. will leave the EU on May 22. If not, the government has until April 12 to tell the 27 remaining EU countries what it plans to do -- leave without a deal, cancel its withdrawal or propose a radically new path.

May, meanwhile, still hopes to bring the divorce deal that the government struck with the EU back for another vote in the House of Commons. Lawmakers rejected the deal primarily because of concerns about the Northern Ireland border.

Exit Secretary Stephen Barclay said he had introduced a motion to have Parliament meet Friday if needed so a vote could be held. But it remained unclear whether it would go ahead, since Bercow said Wednesday that he would not accept another vote on the twice-rejected deal unless substantial changes were made.

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told the BBC there was a "real possibility" the unpopular agreement would be brought back for a vote today or Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Gregory Katz, Tobie Mathew and Raf Casert of The Associated Press.

