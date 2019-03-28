Multiple arrests made after central Arkansas drug and gun sweep, cops say

Authorities in central Arkansas arrested more than a dozen people in a drug- and gun-enforcement push Wednesday following a monthslong investigation.

The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force said it arrested 19 people in Searcy and across White County during the sweep. Officers arrested most of the suspects on suspicion of illegal drug- and gun-related charges.

The task force, which includes law enforcement agencies from across the region, said it seized 15 guns and an ounce of methamphetamine during the sweep.

Having guns and a certain amount of drugs at the same time carries a steeper penalty under state law.

The enforcement push was the result of an 18-month investigation, the task force said in a statement.

Officials said Wednesday afternoon that 17 other people who weren't arrested have active warrants.