North Little Rock police ID man, 2 officers who shot him

Authorities said that Lt. Wesley Honeycutt (left) and Officer Joshua Forney were involved in a shooting Tuesday. Photos courtesy of North Little Rock Police Department

North Little Rock police identified two officers and an armed man they shot following a brief standoff this week when the man reportedly pointed a gun at officers before they fired, officials said Thursday.

The department said Lt. Wesley Honeycutt and Officer Joshua Forney responded to a man who at least one 911 caller said was pointing a gun at people Tuesday morning outside an apartment building at 112 Rimrock Place.

Police identified the man as 41-year-old Ricky E. Smith and said he holed up inside an apartment while police negotiated for about 30 minutes before coming out with his gun raised at the officers.

North Little Rock police said Honeycutt and Forney shot Smith, striking him several times before giving him medical aid.

Emergency crews transported Smith a local hospital for his injuries. He remained there Thursday while still receiving treatment, police said.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials released 911 audio, where a caller described Smith and said: “He’s walking around with a gun pointing it at people.”

Neighbors said after the shooting they would sometimes see Smith become unruly, saying that he'd take off his clothes and throw them in yards at times.

A resident said the police were called occasionally, but noted that Smith never appeared to have a gun.

Honeycutt has been with the North Little Rock department for 24 years, while Forney has served 19 years, according to police records.

The officers were placed on paid administrative while the case remained under investigation.