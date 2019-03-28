Oaklawn Racing & Gaming unveils new name

Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs could be one step closer to being officially licensed for casino gambling at an upcoming state racing commission meeting.

Oaklawn Racing & Gaming announced Thursday that it will now have a new name to reflect its approved casino license and pending expansion.

It will be known as Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Oaklawn will begin offering live craps, live blackjack, and continue offering popular slot games on Monday, racetrack officials announced in a news release.

The release said the business will be adding sports betting in the coming weeks.

“There has never been a more exciting time in Oaklawn’s history than right now,” Oaklawn’s President Louis Cella said in the release.

“We are already reaping the benefits of racing all the way through May 4 with amazing crowds and world-class racing. We couldn’t be more thrilled about our future as we continue to elevate Thoroughbred racing and strengthen regional tourism in Hot Springs and Arkansas.”

Oaklawn announced a $100 million expansion last November and will begin construction in early May.

The expansion will include 28,000 square feet of additional gaming space that will open prior to the 2020 live racing season.

The expansion also includes a 200-room luxury hotel with pool, spa and fitness center, a 14,000 square foot, and multi-purpose entertainment center to open prior to the 2021 racing season, along with additional dining options.