Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Bama hires Buffalo's Oats

Nate Oats helped turned Buffalo into an NCAA Tournament regular. Now, he's trying to restore Alabama to that status. The Crimson Tide hired Oats on Wednesday after he led the Bulls to their best season and a third NCAA berth in four years. Athletic Director Greg Byrne turned to Oats three days after parting ways with Avery Johnson in what he described as a mutual decision. Byrne said Oats would "hit the ground running." Oats takes over a program that has only made the NCAA Tournament once since 2012. Johnson, a former NBA head coach and player, went 75-62 in four seasons with one NCAA Tournament berth in 2018. His final Alabama team faltered down the stretch last season and lost to Norfolk State in the opening round of the NIT. Oats turned Buffalo into a top mid-major program and had no such issues making the NCAA field. He went 96-43 with the Bulls and won three Mid-American Conference Tournament championships. They went 32-4 last season and won a first-round NCAA Tournament game for the second consecutive year.

VTU forward arrested

Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana, potentially jeopardizing his status for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. The sixth-year senior was charged March 21, the day after he and the Hokies arrived in San Jose, Calif., for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to records on the Virginia Courts Case Information web site. His hearing is set for April 11. Virginia Tech plays Friday night against top-seeded Duke in Washington, D.C. Outlaw, who lost one season of eligibility to a heart condition and another to a torn ACL, is among the top three-point shooters in the nation, having made 78 of 171, or 45.6 percent. He is fifth in scoring at 8.7 points per game for the Hokies.

Georgia St. promotes Williams

Georgia State has promoted assistant Travis Williams to interim head coach of the men's team. Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said Williams will guide the program during the search for a successor to Ron Hunter, who announced Sunday he was leaving the Panthers after eight seasons to take over at Tulane. Williams is a former Georgia State player who served on Lefty Driesell's staff from 1999-2003 and returned to his alma before this past season to work under Hunter. The Panthers won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles. They were eliminated by Houston in the opening round.

BASEBALL

A's trade for Morales

The Oakland Athletics have acquired first baseman Kendrys Morales from Toronto, giving them a replacement for injured Matt Olson. The A's got Morales and cash from the Blue Jays on Wednesday for minor league infielder Jesus Lopez and international slot money. Olson broke the hamate bone in his right hand during the season-opening series in Japan against Seattle. The first baseman is on the injured list, and the A's hope the 35-year-old Morales will provide pop in Olson's absence. The switch-hitting Morales hit .249 with 21 home runs and 57 RBI in 130 games last season for Toronto. Morales is in the final year of a $33 million, three-year contract.

TENNIS

Federer eases into quarters

Roger Federer is through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, having little trouble on the way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday -- needing only 61 minutes to prevail in a match where he committed a mere eight unforced errors. The match was supposed to be Tuesday and was pushed back a day because of rain. So now, to win what would be his fourth Miami title, Federer will have to prevail four times in a five-day span. Next up for the No. 4 seed is a quarterfinal today against No. 6 seed Kevin Anderson -- a match between the two highest seeds left on the men's side, and the biggest test yet for Anderson since his return from an elbow issue.

FOOTBALL

Throat issues pestering Irvin

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin spent Sunday and Monday getting tests in a Los Angeles hospital because of some throat issues he's been dealing with over the past few months. The problems began after Irvin's postgame celebration following the Cowboys' surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in late-November. Irvin's elation and euphoria became a highlight reel of its own after the 13-10 victory. "I was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost 2 months," Irvin wrote in an Instagram post. "After visiting some of the best throat doctors they thought it to be wise to take a deeper look at the situation." Irvin, 53, said among the tests performed was a throat biopsy to potentially check for cancer, a decision, he wrote, that was due to the fact that Irvin's father died from throat cancer at the age of 51. Irvin also had a brother pass away after a battle with stomach cancer in 2006 at the age of 46.

Nelson to retire

A year after being released from the only NFL team he'd ever known, receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring. Nelson's decision to end his football career was reported in a tweet Wednesday by James Jones, his teammate of seven years with the Green Bay Packers and now a NFL Network contributor. In a decade with the Packers, Nelson caught 550 passes for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. His greatest season came in 2014, when Nelson was a second-team All-Pro, catching 98 passes for a single-season, franchise-record 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cowboys sign safety Iloka

The Dallas Cowboys have signed safety George Iloka, adding experience at a position that was a high priority going into the offseason. The addition of Iloka on a one-year contract came after the Cowboys decided against being a serious bidder for Earl Thomas. A three-time All-Pro during nine seasons in Seattle, Thomas signed a four-year deal with Baltimore. Iloka started 76 of 83 games in his first six seasons, all with Cincinnati. The Bengals cut Iloka during the preseason last year and he played all 16 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018. Iloka turns 29 this month.

BASKETBALL

Tennessee ousts Warlick as women's coach

Tennessee has fired women's coach Holly Warlick after a season in which the Lady Volunteers barely kept their NCAA Tournament streak alive and lost in the opening round.

Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said in a university release that he had informed Warlick of his decision Wednesday afternoon.

Although Warlick won 72 percent of her games after taking over for Pat Summitt in 2012, the Lady Vols couldn't approach the heights they'd reached under her predecessor.

"While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program," Fulmer said in a statement. "It's important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite."

Warlick had a 172-67 record over seven seasons. Tennessee made it to regional finals in three of her first four years, but hasn't advanced beyond the second round in any of the past three seasons.

Tennessee lost 89-77 to UCLA on Saturday to cap a 19-13 season. The Lady Vols fell short of 20 wins for the first time since 1975-76.

The Lady Vols had the worst RPI (60th) of any team to earn an at-large NCAA bid this year. Tennessee's the only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament since the event started in 1982.

Tennessee's first few teams under Warlick approached the success the Lady Vols had in Summitt's last few years. Tennessee hasn't been to the Final Four since its 2008 national championship season.

The Lady Vols won the SEC regular-season title outright in 2013, won the SEC Tournament in 2014 and shared the SEC's regular-season championship in 2015.

But the Lady Vols weren't nearly as successful lately.

After going 42-6 in SEC regular-season play during Warlick's first three seasons, the Lady Vols are just 36-28 in the four years since.

Sports on 03/28/2019