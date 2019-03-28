Palmer's Alotian vision takes form

A news conference at The Alotian Club on Wednesday unofficially marked go-time for this year's prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup, featuring 48 of the top U.S. and international collegiate golfers.

It was first announced in November 2016 that the event was coming to the course off Arkansas 10 just outside the Little Rock city limits. The announcement came just a short time after the legendary golfer's death on Sept. 25 at the age of 87.

In the days prior to his death, Palmer made one of his final business calls to Alotian Club Chairman and founder Warren Stephens, asking whether the business executive's club could host his tournament. Stephens wasn't going to let down the golfer known as The King who had his own throng of supporters hailed as Arnie's Army.

Nearly 2½ years later, Stephens -- sitting alongside Arnold Palmer Enterprises Chief Executive Officer Jon Podany -- reflected on his relationship with Palmer and the responsibility of hosting the June 7-9 tournament.

"I told him, 'For what you've done for golf and what you've meant for golf, the answer is yes,' " Stephens said. "When he died, I thought to myself, thank God I said yes right there on the phone. It really made me happy.

"It's an honor for The Alotian Club to host the Palmer Cup. I'm very excited to have an opportunity to see these collegiate players play."

Podany has been in his current position for six months, but he is very familiar with Stephens and the reputation The Alotian Club has earned since it opened in September 2004.

"We couldn't be more thrilled than to be here," Podany said. "I know that Arnold Palmer had a special relationship with you, Warren, and your family. You know how important this was to him and how special their relationship was.

"The Alotian Club joins a pretty prestigious list of clubs who have hosted the Arnold Palmer Cup. You just look down the list there's Baltustrol, Cherry Hill, the Old Course at St. Andrews. There's quite a list of prestigious venues who have had the great honor of hosting this. We think this is going to be one of the best ever."

The Alotian Club got its feet wet on the national amateur scene when it hosted the Western Amateur in 2013. Stephens said hosting two premier amateur tournaments is great for Alotian, but he takes more satisfaction from hearing the high marks of the club away from the actual course.

"It's a very young club, and for us to host the Palmer Cup and a few years ago host the Western Am is quite a compliment to us," Stephens said. "The thing I am proudest about at Alotian -- and I know this will be the case during the Palmer Cup -- that every note I get from any guest is they don't go on and on about the golf course. They talk about the experience and the service level they had at the club. I know the staff won't have to do anything different for this on a slightly bigger scale than we're used to doing."

National sports broadcaster Bill Macatee served as Wednesday's emcee. Macatee, who has covered numerous Ryder Cups as well as Palmer's 50th and final Masters in 2004, said the elements are in place for a successful Palmer Cup in June.

"I can't think of a better combination than 48 of the best young golfers from around the world at the collegiate level, men and women, playing in this setting, on a golf course with the challenges The Alotian Club will present in an event that is named in honor of one of the [most] iconic and legendary figures in the game of golf, Arnold Palmer," Macatee said.

