Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Kendall Rogers previews Ole Miss series, UALR coach Chris Curry on first in-state baseball matchup

by WholeHogSports | Today at 4:44 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Podcast

In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, D1Baseball.com national editor Kendall Rogers helps preview Arkansas' top 25 series against Ole Miss, talks about the SEC race and upcoming vote for a third assistant coach in college baseball.

Plus, Arkansas-Little Rock coach Chris Curry previews the upcoming midweek game against the Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium and talks about his time coaching under Dave Van Horn.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT