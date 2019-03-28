Podcast: Kendall Rogers previews Ole Miss series, UALR coach Chris Curry on first in-state baseball matchup

In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, D1Baseball.com national editor Kendall Rogers helps preview Arkansas' top 25 series against Ole Miss, talks about the SEC race and upcoming vote for a third assistant coach in college baseball.

Plus, Arkansas-Little Rock coach Chris Curry previews the upcoming midweek game against the Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium and talks about his time coaching under Dave Van Horn.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."