Regional rerun: 3 familiar faces

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton speaks during an NCAA men's college basketball news conference in Anaheim, Calif. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Florida State plays Gonzaga in a west regional tournament semifinal on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- From the palm trees outside to the big men inside, the Western portion of the Sweet 16 looks strikingly familiar.

Michigan's the only team that would like for it to end the same as last year.

The Wolverines, along with Gonzaga and Florida State, are returning to Southern California -- this time in Orange County instead of Los Angeles -- for a near repeat of the 2018 West regional semifinals.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles are set for a Sweet 16 rematch today; Florida State won last year's game 75-60. Michigan plays the only newcomer to this year's West bracket, Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were one win away from the Final Four last year, but they played in the East. (Last year's fourth team in the West: Texas A&M)

What else has changed?

Well, while the roster might look very similar for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (29-7) -- they bring seven of the 10 players back from last year's rotation -- they come into this weekend bonded by tragedy. Mike Cofer, the former NFL linebacker and the father of FSU forward Phil Cofer, died last week after a long bout with a rare organ disease.

"When you're dealing with things like these, you never know exactly what's the right thing to do," Coach Leonard Hamilton said.

The Gonzaga team that Florida State faces will have a more imposing look than last year.

Brandon Clarke has joined Rui Hachimura to give the top-seeded Bulldogs (32-3) two NBA-quality big men in the frontcourt. Last year, forward Killian Tillie went down with a hip injury during practice for the regional semifinal. This year, he's ready to go.

Clarke went off for 36 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks in last week's second-round victory over Baylor.

"I feel like this team is kind of built better to play teams that are more physical and with bigger size than we were last year," said Clarke who leads the nation in blocks and shoots 69.9 percent from the floor.

Then again, Florida State is a lanky, athletic team -- its leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, Mfiondu Kabengele, comes off the bench -- that's used to facing pro talent. The Seminoles go against Duke and North Carolina once or twice each season in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"We share the ball and we hold each other accountable from an effort standpoint," Hamilton said. "And that's the best way we feel we can compete in the conference where you have what you call a lot of 'blue bloods.'"

Photo by AP/JEFF SWINGER

Forwards Brandon Clarke (shown, 15) and Rui Hachimura give top-seeded Gonzaga two NBA-quality big men in the front court when they take on Florida State.

Sports on 03/28/2019