Russia says troops legally in Venezuela

MOSCOW -- Russia has scoffed at the U.S. demand to withdraw Russian military personnel from Venezuela, saying that their presence in the country is fully legitimate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in a statement late Tuesday that the presence of Russian military personnel in Venezuela is "in strict accordance" with the Venezuelan constitution and a bilateral agreement on military cooperation. She said that it doesn't require any approval by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Zakharova did not say how many Russia military experts have gone to Venezuela, but news reports indicated that two Russian planes delivered about 100 servicemen and 35 tons of cargo to Venezuela over the weekend.

A Venezuelan Information Ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he isn't authorized to comment publicly, said the visit was to perform maintenance on Russian military equipment the nation had purchased.

On Wednesday, Zakharova lashed out at the U.S. call on Russia to withdraw its military personnel, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump should first honor his own pledge late last year to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria.

"Some liken the U.S. to an elephant in a china shop, but those animals behave delicately and reasonably," Zakharova said. "It acts on the international arena more like a cowboy in the Louvre Museum."

Trump said Russia "needs to get out" of Venezuela.

Trump made the comments Wednesday during a White House meeting with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. and other nations have recognized as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Moments before Trump spoke, Vice President Mike Pence called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and said Russia's military move was "an unwelcome provocation."

Trump said "all options are on the table," language he has repeatedly used when asked whether he's considering U.S. military intervention against Maduro.

Russia and China, which invested heavily in Venezuelan oil industries, have staunchly backed Maduro.

The rift over Venezuela has further strained Russia-U.S. ties, which have plunged to post-Cold War lows over the conflict in Ukraine, the war in Syria and Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Separately, more power failures hit Venezuela on Wednesday after the nation's worst blackouts earlier this month, knocking out water pumps and forcing some Caracas residents to spend hours searching for bottled water in the few shops that were open or to fill up containers at springs in the city's hills.

"We can't be passive," said Guaido, who announced a protest campaign titled "Operation Liberty" that includes planned demonstrations on Saturday and on April 6.

On Wednesday morning, a new disruption to the power grid left 91 percent of the country offline, reversing a "partial recovery" since the start of the latest nationwide blackouts, according to Netblocks, a group that monitors Internet censorship. By afternoon, the flow of power remained erratic, returning in some areas only to go off again in a pattern that is now familiar.

Maduro's government said schools and state offices and industries were closed Wednesday as workers tried to restore electricity. Few shops in Caracas, the capital, were open and many streets were clear of the usual weekday traffic. The government ordered schools and businesses to remain closed today.

In a telephone call broadcast on Venezuela's state television Wednesday, Maduro said the power failure was caused by a sniper attack on the nation's electrical system using a long-range gun. He said the damage was "worse than any Venezuelan could have imagined" but that he hoped to have good news about the restoration of power.

He also announced a march Saturday to rival Guaido's, dubbed the "Operation in Defense of Liberty," and urged pro-government groups, some of which are armed, to ensure there is "zero guarimba," a reference to opposition protests.

"We're never going to give up," he vowed.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Nataliya Vasilyeva, Jorge Rueda, Christopher Torchia and Juan Pablo Arraez of The Associated Press; and by Shannon Pettypiece of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 03/28/2019