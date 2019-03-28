State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair
CLEAR;Good;Fair;--;Excellent
CONWAY;Good;Good;Poor;Good
GREERS FERRY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Poor;Poor;Good
MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor
NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;Good
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;--;Good;Good
SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Fair
VALENCIA;--;--;--;--
WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--
WINONA;Good;--;Fair;Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Fair;Poor;Poor;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Poor;Good;Good
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are running about 14 hours, creating continuous high water. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs, and march brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Fair
NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;--
WHITE RIVER
High water has been prevalent in the morning and drops to minimum flow for several hours around noon. High water returns in early evening and lasts through the night. Trout have been hitting small pink midge flies. They are also biting Zig Jigs and Maribou jigs, white on white or white with red or pink heads. Silver/blue spoons are effective, as are Rebel Wee Craws, live crawfish and shrimp.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
WHITE OAK;Fair;Poor;--;Poor
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Good;Fair;--;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.
FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--
FORT SMITH;Fair;--;--;Good
SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Good
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
CHARLES;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CROWN;Good;Poor;Fair;Good
SPRING RIVER Trout and smallmouth bass are biting olive woollies and White Lightnings on fly-fishing gear. Hot pink and white Trout Magnets have been hot for spin fishing. Smallmouths are also hitting pumpkinseed Crappie Magnets off the bottom.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;--;Good
GREESON;Good;Good;Fair;Good
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Good
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair
DARDANELLE;Fair;--;Fair;--
DEGRAY;Poor;--;--;Fair
HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;Good
NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good
OUACHITA;Excellent;Poor;Poor;Fair
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers also will be effective if presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen can catch limits of fish casting egg patterns in white or yellow under a strike indicator. San Juan worms in red or hot pink will draw strikes from hungry trout in areas close to the main channel where some current is present. Spin fishermen are successful casting silver or gold Super Dupers near rocks in current.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--
BEAR CREEK;Good;--;--;Good
CANE CREEK;Good;--;Good;Good
CHICOT;--;--;Excellent;--
MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--
STORM CREEK;--;--;Good;--
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
Sports on 03/28/2019
Print Headline: State fishing report
Comments