State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Poor;Fair;Fair

CLEAR;Good;Fair;--;Excellent

CONWAY;Good;Good;Poor;Good

GREERS FERRY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;Good;Poor;Poor;Good

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor

NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;--;Good;Good

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Fair

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;--;Fair;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Fair;Poor;Poor;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Poor;Good;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are running about 14 hours, creating continuous high water. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs, and march brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Fair

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER

High water has been prevalent in the morning and drops to minimum flow for several hours around noon. High water returns in early evening and lasts through the night. Trout have been hitting small pink midge flies. They are also biting Zig Jigs and Maribou jigs, white on white or white with red or pink heads. Silver/blue spoons are effective, as are Rebel Wee Craws, live crawfish and shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;Fair;Poor;--;Poor

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;--;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout will hit 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors, PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle and stickbaits.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

FORT SMITH;Fair;--;--;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CROWN;Good;Poor;Fair;Good

SPRING RIVER Trout and smallmouth bass are biting olive woollies and White Lightnings on fly-fishing gear. Hot pink and white Trout Magnets have been hot for spin fishing. Smallmouths are also hitting pumpkinseed Crappie Magnets off the bottom.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;--;Good

GREESON;Good;Good;Fair;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair

DARDANELLE;Fair;--;Fair;--

DEGRAY;Poor;--;--;Fair

HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;Good

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good

OUACHITA;Excellent;Poor;Poor;Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Bank fishermen are catching trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers also will be effective if presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen can catch limits of fish casting egg patterns in white or yellow under a strike indicator. San Juan worms in red or hot pink will draw strikes from hungry trout in areas close to the main channel where some current is present. Spin fishermen are successful casting silver or gold Super Dupers near rocks in current.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;--;Good

CANE CREEK;Good;--;Good;Good

CHICOT;--;--;Excellent;--

MONTICELLO;Good;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;Good;--

Sports on 03/28/2019