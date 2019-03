State outdoors calendar

Calendar

MARCH

Today Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring. (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

29 Arkansas Tech University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Madison Craig (870) 692-8257 or mcraig6@atu.edu

30 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Trumann Country Club. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

APRIL

4 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. J Town's Grill, Jonesboro. Collin Cahill (501) 208-2630 or Collin.cahill101@gmail.com

6 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Old Brookshires Building, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

6 Children's Homes Inc., 9th annual Casting for Kids Bass Classic tournament. Lake Norfork, Henderson Recreation and Park Area. Entry fee, $80/team. Gary Cupp (870) 239-4031, ext. 140 or gary.cupp@childrenshomes.org.; Micah Brinkley (870) 239-4031, ext. 131 or micah.brinkley@childrenshomes.org. Registration form is available at childrenshomes.org

6 Arkansas High School Bassers bass tournament. Lake Ouachita/Brady Mountain. arkansashighschoolbassers.com

6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake/Devils Fork. arkansasbassteamtrail.net.

