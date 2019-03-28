State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Dungy to speak at Harding

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy will speak at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Benson Auditorium on the campus of Harding University in Searcy.

Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl title in February 2007, is part of Harding's Distinguished Lecture Series. The series is hosted by the school's American Studies Institute.

In 13 seasons as the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and Colts (2002-2008), Dungy went 148-79 and reached the playoffs 10 times. He retired after the 2008 season and is currently an analyst for NBC Sports. Dungy is also a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author whose books include Quiet Strength, Uncommon, The Mentor Leader and Uncommon Marriage.

Admission is free and is open to the public. For more information, call the American Studies Institute at (501) 279-4497.

-- Jeremy Muck

BASKETBALL

OBU'S Crowder retires

Ouachita Baptist University women's Coach Garry Crowder has retired after 24 seasons, the school announced Wednesday.

Crowder compiled a 352-313 record with the Tigers, leading them to consecutive NCAA Division II Tournaments in 2009 and 2010, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2009.

Before coaching at OBU, Crowder spent 13 seasons as the girls basketball coach at Jessieville, where he had a 339-74 record while winning 10 consecutive conference championships and finishing in second in Class A twice.

OBU Athletic Director David Sharp said a search will begin immediately to replace Crowder.

BOWLING

ASU women get NCAA at-large bid

The Arkansas State University women's team received an at-large bid to the National Collegiate Women's Championship on Wednesday.

The Red Wolves (73-43) earned their 12th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament after placing no worse than third place in six of their nine regular-season competitions, including a tournament victory at the Prairie View A&M Invitational in February.

ASU will take on Medaille College in an opening-round match April 9 in Wickliffe, Ohio. If the Red Wolves advance, they would take on Nebraska in the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which begins April 11.

GOLF

Fassi earns SEC weekly honor

University of Arkansas senior Maria Fassi was named the SEC's Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

Fassi shot a final round 68 on Monday to finish second individually and help the Razorbacks finish in second as a team at the Evans-Derby Experience in Auburn, Ala. It was Arkansas' fifth top-3 finish in seven events.

Fassi's final round marked her third in the 60s and her 12th round of par or better this season. She ranks third in the SEC with a 71.65 stroke average through 17 rounds.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moore leads at Texas Relays

Gabe Moore of the University of Arkansas leads the field with 4,150 points after five events in the decathlon at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Moore finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.81 seconds, then finished eighth in the long jump (23 feet, 3½ inches). He finished third in the shot put with a throw of 47-5¾ and third in the high jump after clearing 6-7. Moore wrapped up the day by running the 400 dash in 49.47 seconds to take the lead in the competition.

Moore holds a 95-point lead over Texas A&M's Nathan Hite, while Paris Williams of Kennesaw State (3,932 points) is in third.

