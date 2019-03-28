Stephens will deliver top-notch Palmer Cup

He stood in front of the crowd of media and golfing officials and talked about everything and everyone but himself.

Yet, Warren Stephens is the reason the Arnold Palmer Cup -- one of the most prestigious golf tournaments for college-aged amateurs from around the world -- is coming to central Arkansas.

All it took was one phone call to persuade him. He admitted Wednesday he was back-sliding on the idea of hosting a tournament until the phone rang.

Arnold Palmer himself picked up the phone -- just as former Alotian Club professional Dan Snider had told Stephens that Palmer would do -- and as soon as the late, great Palmer asked Stephens to host, his mind started racing on how the Alotian could make it the best Arnold Palmer Cup ever.

That's the Stephens way.

It was what he was thinking when he bought the land to build Alotian, and today it is one of the most magnificent private golf courses in the world. From June 7 through June 9, it will host 48 of the best collegiate male and female players in a Ryder Cup-style tournament.

The United States against the rest of the world.

It is open to the public -- $50 for the entire event -- and the ticket is transferable.

Stephens downplayed his association with one of the greatest golfers of all time, saying Palmer and Stephens' dad, Jack, were good friends and that was how he knew him a little.

Simple truth, there would be no Alotian and no Arnold Palmer Cup in central Arkansas if not for Warren Stephens. He was the one who took the chance, put up his own money and opened a course that has become one of the finest in the world. Not just the golf, but the amenities.

Yet, Stephens doesn't need attention. His part of a Wednesday news conference at the club was quick and to the point, and he handed it off to the folks from Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

Stephens emphasized that he was interested in watching the male-female teams, and this will be the first time women have competed on U.S. soil for this event.

Fortunately, Stephens does have a sense of humor.

One of the main rules at Alotian is no cellphones. Not on the course and not in the clubhouse. It's a fair rule for everyone, and one he follows, too.

Near the end of lunch after the news conference, a certain journalist's phone rang really loudly and every eye in the place immediately focused on him. Stephens said loudly: "You are in trouble now."

He then broke into a big laugh and said, "It's OK." Someone else said, "This time."

The red-faced columnist killed the sound on the phone.

What Stephens doesn't take lightly -- besides Stephens Inc. -- is golf, especially amateur golf, a passion that was handed down from father to son.

It is expensive to belong to Alotian, but there is no gender or race issues. It is open for all to apply who have the money.

It is built on the side of a tall hill, or maybe a small mountain, with panoramic views of Lake Maumelle, and it cannot possibly play as tough as it looks with all the peaks and valleys.

Stephens and Alotian hosted the 2013 Western Amateur, and the only thing that wasn't perfect was the weather, which postponed the last day because of lightning and high winds.

Since then, the course has changed a little so spectators who were at the Western will not be seeing the same exact holes again.

The last two Palmer Cups were won by the U.S., and that will make this event even more competitive.

It is only played in the U.S. every other year, and this year it is in Arkansas thanks to iconic golfer Arnold Palmer and Warren Stephens, who is determined it will be the best Palmer Cup ever.

