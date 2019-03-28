THE WEEKEND TEN

1 BARK

Downtown Little Rock goes dog-wild at the third annual Barkus on Main, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Main Street's Creative Corridor will jump with a beer garden, Cajun food and music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. At 2:30 p.m., the Mardi Gras pet parade, featuring costumed pets and their people, goes from Seventh to Fourth streets. After the parade, there will be more food and drinks at the Mardi Gras Block Party in the 300 block of Main. General admission is free; registration for the parade is $20 per pet in advance, $25 at the event. Call (501) 375-0121 or visit barkusonmain.com. See story on Page 4E.

2 BASSOON, ETC.

Arkansas Symphony principal bassoonist Susan Bell Leon and principal trombonist Michael Underwood solo in the opening concert of the orchestra's 2019-20 Intimate Neighborhood Concerts series, 7 p.m. today at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. The program, titled "Songs From the Heart," includes the Concertino for Bassoon and String Orchestra, op.45, No. 4 by Lars-Erik Larsson; Trombone Concerto in B-flat major by Johann Albrechtsberger; and the Serenade for Strings, op.48, by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky. Philip Mann conducts. Tickets are $29, $10 for students and active-duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

3 BEASTS

Meet cute and cuddly critters from the Museum of Discovery, Heifer Project, Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals and elsewhere at "A Science After Dark for the Animal-Obsessed," for patrons 21 and older, 6-9 p.m. today at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $5 (and they'll also be taking donations for C.A.R.E.). Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Meet animals from the Museum of Discovery, Heifer Project, Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals and elsewhere at "A Science After Dark for the Animal-Obsessed."

4 BIG SCREENERS

Downtown Little Rock visitors on Saturday might spy the likes of Rick Blaine, Dorothy Gale and The Dude at the Junior League of Little Rock's annual Downtown Dash. The theme for this year's 10K/5K race is "Movie Madness" and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite movie characters. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Junior League Building, 401 Scott St., Little Rock, after the 1K Downtown Dash Jr. at 8. Registration in advance is $35 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, $15 for "spirit runners" and $10 for the junior race -- all except spirit runner increasing by $5 on race day. VIP status, $15 extra, provides access to the Junior League Building with food and perks. Call (501) 375-5557 or visit jllr.org.

5 BLUE JEANS AND BLUE GRASS

Camp Quality Arkansas, a camping program for children with cancer, presents an evening of music, food and drinks with Blue Jeans and Blue Grass, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday in the River Market's Bill & Margaret Clark Room, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The fundraiser features music by the Harrisons, silent auction, food and beverages. Tickets are $30, $50 for VIP admission. Call (501) 288-2918 or visit campqualityusa.org.

6 BASKETS, BOWLS AND BAUBLES

This weekend is the last chance to admire the baskets and bowls and baubles in "The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit." The collection, much of which has been in storage for many years, is on display through Sunday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for retired military, college students and ages 62 and older; $6 for children 6-17; free for active military and children under 6. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

Cerulean Blue Macchia with Chartreuse Lip Wrap by Dale Chihuly in The White House Collection of American Crafts: 25th Anniversary Exhibit

7 BALLET

Ballet Arkansas' eighth annual Turning Pointe Gala marks the organization's 40th anniversary, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Dassault Falcon Jet, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, 3801 E. 10th St., Little Rock. The gala will include performances by members of the Ballet Arkansas professional company, music by Dizzy 7, a cocktail reception and silent auction; a live auction featuring an African safari, a weekend in wine country and jewelry from Jones & Son; and dinner and dancing in Dassault's Hangar 14. Tickets are $200, $375 couple, $2,000 table. Call (501) 223-5150, email info@balletarkansas.org or visit balletarkansas.org.

8 BIRDS

Bird enthusiasts of all stripes are invited to flock to Pinnacle Mountain State Park, 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, for Feathered Flyers Weekend with raptor visits, guided bird hikes and other programs, Saturday-Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 868-5806 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

9 BLUE NOTES

Six top jazz musicians -- singer Cecile McLorin Salvant; Bria Skonberg, trumpet and vocals; Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone; Christian Sands, piano and musical director; Jamison Ross, drums and vocals; and Yasushi Nakamura, bass -- headline the Monterey Jazz Festival 60th Anniversary Tour, 2 p.m. Sunday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $10-$39 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

10 BEREAVEMENT

"Speaking of Dying" with Trudy James, an interfaith chaplain, will be the topic for the March Potluck & Poison Ivy show, 7 p.m. today at the Joint, 301 Main St, North Little Rock. Doors open at 6; the event will also feature musical interludes by the Salty Dogs and a meal. Tickets, $35, include dinner and the show; there will be a cash bar. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

