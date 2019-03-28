Trade deficit falls 15% in January

A Chinese ship carrying giant cranes approaches the pier at Virginia International Gateway Terminal in Portsmouth, Va., in January. The same month, a big drop in U.S. imports from China helped shrink the U.S. global trade deficit.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit tumbled nearly 15 percent in January as imports fell and exports rose. Shipments of American goods to China skidded to the lowest level in more than eight years as the world's two biggest economies remained locked in a trade war.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the goods and services that the United States sells and what it buys from other countries dropped by 14.6 percent to $51.1 billion in January from $59.9 billion in December. Exports rose 0.9 percent to $207.3 billion, and imports dropped 2.6 percent to $258.5 billion.

The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 6.4 percent to $34.5 billion. U.S. goods exports to China dropped 22.3 percent to $7.1 billion, the lowest since September 2010; Chinese imports dropped 9.6 percent to $41.6 billion.

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed taxes on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, and the Chinese have retaliated by targeting about $110 billion in American products.

The two countries are sparring over American allegations that China steals trade secrets and coerces U.S. companies to hand over sensitive technology in a sharp-elbowed campaign to make Chinese companies world leaders in advanced industries like electric cars and artificial intelligence.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting today and Friday to move toward a resolution of the dispute, which has rattled global markets and threatened the outlook for the world economy.

Earlier, the Chinese had promised to buy more American soybeans as a goodwill gesture. And in January, U.S. soybean exports overall shot up to $1.2 billion from $299 million in December.

The U.S. also reported a sharp increase in exports of cars, trucks and auto parts in January.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to reduce America's long-standing trade deficit with the rest of the world. He sees the gap as a sign of economic weakness and as the result of bad trade deals and abusive practices by America's trading partners.

In addition to targeting Chinese products, Trump has aggressively slapped tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, dishwashers and solar panels.

But last year, the overall trade gap hit the highest level since 2008, and the deficit in the trade of goods with China hit a record.

Mainstream economists view trade deficits as the result of an economic reality unlikely to yield to changes in trade policy: Americans buy more than they produce, and imports fill the gap. The strong U.S. economy also encourages Americans to buy more foreign products.

U.S. exports are also hurt by the dollar's role as the world's currency. The dollar is usually in high demand because it is used in so many global transactions. That means the dollar is persistently strong, raising prices of U.S. products and putting American companies at a disadvantage in foreign markets.

In January, the deficit in the trade of goods with the rest of the world dropped to $73.3 billion from $81.5 billion in December. But the U.S. ran a $22.1 billion surplus in trade of services such as banking and tourism, up from $21.6 billion in December. In fact, U.S. services exports hit a record $70 billion in January.

Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer, Trump's top trade negotiator, will again try to make headway toward a final deal during a two-day visit to Beijing. Next week, a delegation of government officials from China is scheduled to go to Washington for additional talks.

But China is resisting the Trump administration's demand that the United States be allowed to impose tariffs if Beijing fails to keep its promises and that China agree not to retaliate with its own punitive measures.

The Trump administration says such a mechanism is necessary to ensure that China lives up to the agreement and does not repeat what it says is a pattern of reneging on promises. But such a move has proved to be unpalatable in China, in part, historians say, because of stinging memories of one-sided treaties from an earlier era.

The Trump administration's trade war with China has turned out to be a windfall for another country the president frequently criticizes: Mexico.

One example is Fuling Global Inc., a Chinese maker of plastic utensils that developed a lucrative business making paper cups and straws for U.S. restaurants. But with the U.S imposing hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, including paper products, the company found an alternative -- opening a $4 million factory in Monterrey, Mexico, that will soon begin shipping millions of paper straws across the border.

"We had to look for other ways to do business,'" said Fuling Chief Financial Officer Gilbert Lee. The move means the Wenling, China-based company will avoid the tariffs and make up for pricier Mexican labor with lower shipping costs.

Fuling isn't alone. Mexico has seen big gains in shipments to the U.S. in categories where competing Chinese goods were hit with tariffs, such as poster board and air conditioner parts. In all, U.S. imports of goods from Mexico surged 10 percent to almost $350 billion last year, the fastest growth in seven years. That helped widen America's trade deficit with Mexico by 15 percent to more than $80 billion. Meanwhile, the growth in shipments from China slowed by about a third.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press, by Alan Rappeport of The New York Times and by Matthew Townsend and Eric Martin of Bloomberg News.

Business on 03/28/2019