Trump honors soldier killed in Iraq

The parents and son of Army Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins hold the Medal of Honor awarded posthumously to Atkins on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — An Army staff sergeant who saved three soldiers from the blast of an Iraqi suicide bomber by turning himself into a human shield was memorialized Wednesday when President Donald Trump presented the service member’s family with the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for bravery against an enemy.

Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins, 31, of Bozeman, Mont., was trying to subdue the insurgent in June 2007 when he realized the man was attempting to detonate a bomb strapped to his body. Atkins then covered the bomber’s body with his in an act that officials said spared three soldiers. He was on his second tour of duty in Iraq and overseeing a 15-soldier squad at the time of his death, one month after he was promoted to staff sergeant.

“You can’t get better than the Congressional Medal of Honor. You just can’t,” Trump said.

At a somber White House ceremony, Trump said Atkins had called his son, Trevor Oliver, days before that fateful June day to wish the boy a happy 11th birthday. Neither knew it would be the last time they’d speak, Trump said, adding that Trevor has always known that his father sacrificed himself for his country.

Invited by Trump to address the audience, which included the three surviving soldiers, Trevor said he takes “a lot of pride” in the Medal of Honor. He described the moment as “surreal” and something he could not put into words.

Atkins had been awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, which was upgraded to a Medal of Honor after a Defense Department review.

After the ceremony, two Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation — Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte — announced that they had introduced legislation Wednesday to put Atkins’ name on a Veterans Affairs clinic in Bozeman.

The White House said Trump is like most Americans and feels honored any time he hears about or meets people who are willing to lay down their lives for someone else’s, and that the president also feels a sense of pride in having the opportunity to recognize such bravery by awarding the Medal of Honor.

At an August ceremony, Trump said Medal of Honor recipients are a godsend and asked past Medal of Honor recipients to stand and be recognized.

“Our nation is rich with blessings, but our greatest blessings of all are the patriots like John and all of you that just stood, and, frankly, many of the people in this room — I exclude myself, and a few of the politicians, who, like John, carry our freedom on their shoulders, march into the face of evil, and fight to their very last breath so that we can live in freedom, and safety, and peace,” he said before presenting the medal to the widow of John A. Chapman. The Air Force sergeant was critically wounded and died in 2002 while trying to rescue a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

The seven previous medals Trump has awarded have recognized gallantry during World War II, Vietnam and war in Afghanistan, including two posthumous honors. Wednesday’s award was the first Trump has given to a service member who fought in Iraq.

Presidents often get credit for putting the medal and its familiar blue ribbon on living recipients, but they have little say in who ultimately gets them.

The process takes years, including strict time limits for making an initial recommendation and awarding the medal itself, and can vary depending upon the circumstances of each case. Cases work their way up the chain of command at the Pentagon to the service secretary and defense secretary. Both have authority to disapprove of a recommendation.

The president, as commander in chief, has the final say after the defense secretary gives his approval.

Some 3,522 people have received the Medal of Honor since President Abraham Lincoln awarded the first one in 1863, during the Civil War, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

The first awards Trump presented after taking office went to first responders who were wounded in 2017 when a gunman fired on lawmakers at a baseball practice, critically wounding Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. Last year, for the first time, Trump recognized seven Americans with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

No arts or humanities medals have been handed out since September 2016, when Barack Obama was president. No science medals have been given since May 2016