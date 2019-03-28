Trustees given update on audit of UAMS unit

HOT SPRINGS -- An internal audit that uncovered a $29 million deficit at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Myeloma Center has come to a close, University of Arkansas chief audit executive Jacob Flournoy said Wednesday.

Flournoy gave a report on the audit with several others to the University of Arkansas System board of trustees' audit and fiscal responsibility committee. The Myeloma Center audit had first been presented to trustees on an interim basis in January.

Flournoy said Wednesday that the work was complete and auditors had made recommendations.

"The accounting that we had in place dug us into a hole," Flournoy told the board. If the situation hadn't been flagged and remedied, it could have drained the institution's reserve, he said.

Trustees will vote on the audit to finalize it today.

The bookkeeping problem at the center had grown between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2018, and was caught only after Chancellor Cam Patterson called for an audit last year.

The problem was traced to an issue with a restricted-funds account called a 279 account. Unrestricted expenses had been allowed to accumulate in that account, creating the deficit.

It did not affect the university's overall financial position, but it showed "we should have done a better job over the last 10 years," Patterson said in an interview.

He said there were no major surprises during the concluding portion of the audit.

Though Patterson has not called for audits of any other departments, similar accounts have been reviewed across the organization.

"We've combed through all those to make sure that there is not another account that is utilized in this way," he said.

At the January meeting, trustees had asked Flournoy to name the person who was responsible for issues at the Myeloma Center.

Flournoy didn't offer that information to trustees publicly Wednesday. Asked if an individual would be named, Patterson indicated that a group of people played a role.

"I think what you just heard is what's going to come out," he said.

He added that no one thought to have contributed to the issue was still working in that same role, though a few were still employed by UAMS.

Auditors' recommendations for new controls at the Myeloma Center, a flagship program for UAMS specializing in cancer of the plasma cells, included the areas of budgeting, accounting, budget monitoring, grants and contracts oversight.

The largest number recommendations -- three -- fell into the area of clinical trials, outside employment and conflicts of interest.

Patterson said UAMS was working on adapting and revising the outside employment and conflicts of interest policies, which pertain to situations such as a researcher giving an academic talk on another campus, or perhaps speaking to a drug company.

Auditors had suggested the two areas be lumped under one rule, but Patterson said that wouldn't work well for every situation and that new guidelines were being developed.

The audit concludes during a transitional period at the Myeloma Center, whose former director, Dr. Gareth Morgan, resigned as of Feb. 15.

The center is also being unified with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, which is also housed at UAMS. A new Myeloma Center leader will be selected by the person who is hired to head that organization.

A hiring process for the role at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is nearing conclusion, Patterson said. No offers have been made, but three finalists have been selected from a national search.

Patterson hopes to make an offer and have it accepted in April.

"We have to have the right people in place, and the right controls in place, so that people have confidence in us," he said.

