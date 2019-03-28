Virginia seeks easier path in Sweet 16

Sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter (12) has been a bright spot for Virginia so far in the NCAA Tournament, and he’s performed well in the past two games the Cavaliers have played in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Top-seeded Virginia has already gone two games further than last year's NCAA Tournament.

Now in the Sweet 16, the Cavaliers aim to be more assertive against No. 12 seed Oregon.

The Cavaliers hope that playing in a venue they've thrived in helps that quest in tonight's South Regional semifinal.

Virginia (31-3) has won its past four visits to the KFC Yum! Center, home floor of fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Louisville. The Cavaliers have overcome double-digit deficits in the past two wins, including last month's 64-52 victory over the Cardinals.

Sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter has been the star in both games, scoring 26 points a year after banking in a game-winning three-pointer against Louisville.

While those clutch performances might be coincidental for Hunter, he hopes the Cavs can continue their pattern of success.

"I feel like as a team we're really comfortable," he said Wednesday. "When we lock down on defense I feel like we can beat anyone in the country. We're a lot better offensively than we've been in the past couple of years."

Virginia had to work hard to prove it during an eventful first weekend in the tournament.

Looking as if they might be bounced by a No. 16 seed for the second consecutive March, the Cavs rallied from 14 down to beat Gardner-Webb 71-56. Virginia cruised past Oklahoma 63-51 in the second round by holding the Sooners to 37 percent shooting. Getting that first win seemed to provide a lift.

"Certainly, there's an enjoyment and freedom in it," Coach Tony Bennett said, "but there's also a desire to play well and advance again."

Virginia's next challenge in stopping the surging Ducks (23-12) who have won 10 in a row by an average of 18 points. That run includes routs of Wisconsin and UC Irvine in the NCAA Tournament.

Having four 6-foot-9 starters has helped, though Oregon Coach Dana Altman partly credits the turnaround to having everyone again after a rash of injuries.

"Everybody has injuries," Altman said. "But the guys have stepped up. Our communication's been a lot better here lately. Guys have taken a lot more pride in doing a good job with the scouting report and with their defense. Hopefully, we can keep that up."

The winner advances to the Elite Eight against the winner between No. 2 Tennessee (31-5) and No. 3 Purdue (25-9).

Tennessee exhaled after an 83-77 overtime escape of No. 10 Iowa after blowing a 25-point lead. The Volunteers are back in this round for the first time since 2014, but face a Boilermakers team in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

"They've worked hard to be here," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "You want them to enjoy it. But we've always said it gets more fun each time you win, and you hope that we can stay focused enough to do our job and there's more left."

Purdue has won eight of 10 and routed defending NCAA champion Villanova 87-61 in the second round.

At a glance

NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT

SWEET 16

All times Central

TODAY’S GAMES

West Regional

At Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzaga vs. Florida St., 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)

South Regional

At Louisville, Ky.

Tennessee vs. Purdue, 6:29 p.m. (TBS)

Virginia vs. Oregon, 8:59 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

East Regional

At Washington, D.C.

Michigan State vs. LSU, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 8:39 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest Regional

At Kansas City, Mo.

N. Carolina vs. Auburn, 6:29 p.m. (TBS)

Kentucky vs. Houston, 8:59 p.m. (TBS)

Photo by AP/SEAN RAYFORD

Coach Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have won their past four games in Louisville, Ky., overcoming double-digit deficits in each of the past two victories.

Sports on 03/28/2019