VIDEO: Arkansas governor seeks expedited appeal of judge's ruling voiding Medicaid work mandate

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said he has urged federal officials to seek an expedited appeal of a judge’s ruling that struck down the work requirement for Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program.

He said the ruling on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., reinforces the need for the state to keep the Medicaid expansion program, known as Arkansas Works.

“If we give up on this, then we give up on the opportunity to lead nationally on this important program,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said he expects the House to vote on the appropriation bill for the Medicaid program, including Arkansas Works, on Friday.

For full details, read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette or read more about the judge's ruling here.