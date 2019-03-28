Wolves look to shore up key spots during spring

JONESBORO -- In spring camp, the Arkansas State University football team is focusing on finding new starters.

Three-year starter at quarterback Justice Hansen, the reigning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, needs a replacement.

Ronheen Bingham, the reigning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, also needs a successor. Departed left tackle Lanard Bonner, the anchor of last season's offensive line, and wide receiver Justin McInnis, the second-leading receiver, also are gone.

"Long term, obviously we want to establish some depth within the offense," first-year offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said Tuesday. "We want guys to have a confidence when they play. When we come out of the spring, we want to know what we're good at. Seeing how the pieces fit."

Here are the prime positions that need new anchors:

Quarterback

The job of Hansen's successor appears to belong to redshirt junior Logan Bonner.

"You had a great quarterback that was here that graduated," Heckendorf said. "There's a major void that somebody's got to fill. Logan's done a lot to put himself in position to take the first opportunity to be that guy."

Bonner is a three-year backup to Hansen. He appeared in five games in 2018, completing 15 of 32 passes for 165 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Bonner has entered nine career games as a backup, but none more pertinent then ASU's 44-21 loss at SMU on Sept. 23, 2017. Bonner went 7 for 17 with 50 yards passing and 1 interception against the Mustangs after Hansen left with a mild injury.

"I told myself after the SMU game a couple years ago that I would never not be ready," Bonner said. "I've been waiting for this day for a long time. I feel really comfortable."

ASU will open the 2019 season against SMU at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Carson Coats, a 6-1 redshirt senior from Jonesboro, is establishing himself as ASU's No. 2 quarterback.

Offensive line

With Lanard Bonner and starting guard Marvis Brown's eligibility expiring, ASU's offensive line has two starting jobs open.

Injuries to redshirt senior Nour-Eddine Seidnaly (knee), a starting tackle from last season, and redshirt junior Jacob Atnip (ankle) will prevent a healthy spring for ASU's offensive line. Both are expected to miss the entirety of spring practice while rehabbing.

ASU's starting offensive line on Day One of spring practice consisted of redshirt junior left tackle Troy Elliott, redshirt sophomore left guard Andre Harris, redshirt junior center Jacob Still, junior right guard Ivory Scott and redshirt sophomore right tackle Justin Dutton.

Harris, Still and Dutton were used as starters in 2018.

Wide receiver

Senior Kirk Merritt, ASU's leading wideout from 2018 with 1,005 receiving yards on 83 catches, returns to lead a deep group of receivers.

Redshirt senior Dahu Green -- a transfer from Oklahoma who broke his ankle in ASU's season opener last season -- and redshirt junior Brandon Bowling -- whose season ended after a knee injury Oct. 9 -- each returned to practice for the first time since their injuries Tuesday.

Those three along with redshirt senior Omar Bayless, redshirt junior Bubba Ogbebor and junior Jonathan Adams Jr. are expected to all compete for starting roles.

Defensive end

The interior of ASU's starting defensive line from 2018 -- redshirt senior Kevin Thurmon and junior Forrest Merrill -- return.

With Bingham and defensive end Dajon Emory gone after their senior seasons , two defensive end positions are open.

Redshirt junior William Bradley-King, a second-team All-Sun Belt member last season, recorded 6 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

Bradley-King is expected to be one full-time starter, but the other spot could be determined between junior transfer Aaron Donkor and junior Jeffmario Brown.

