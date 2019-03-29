Access sought in ex-senator's case

Former state Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale and his best friend, businessman Randell Shelton Jr. of Kemp, Texas, who were jointly convicted May 3 in Fayetteville in a kickback scheme involving state grants, have asked to intervene in an ongoing criminal case against former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson of Little Rock.

Woods and Shelton, whose convictions from the Western District of Arkansas are on appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, said in the motion filed Thursday in Hutchinson's case in the Eastern District that they want to intervene solely to access documents that are shielded by a protective order. The documents, they say, could be "beneficial and exculpatory" in their appeals.

Hutchinson, 44, was indicted Aug. 31 in Little Rock on eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. The charges accuse him of stealing more than $150,000 in campaign contributions and lying on his taxes between 2010 and 2017.

He resigned his Senate post of eight years, which was preceded by eight years in the state House of Representatives, on the day his indictment was announced. He is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson, R-Arkansas.

Attorneys Patrick Benca of Little Rock and Shelly Hogan Koehler of Fayetteville, who are representing Woods and Shelton in their appeals, said in Thursday's motion that a protective order placed on Jeremy Hutchinson's case Oct. 9 prevents them from accessing and using "helpful information" related to their cases.

The attorneys said they weren't able to determine, through their own investigation or documents the government provided in Woods' and Sheltons' cases, "the starting point for the government's investigation" of the two men. But after Jeremy Hutchinson was indicted, they said, they learned that he had told the FBI that Woods demanded a kickback from Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford in exchange for a $400,000 state General Improvement Fund grant for Cranford's now-defunct business.

"Intervenors were not provided any information about these meetings by the Western District of Arkansas, and only came to learn that statements should exist" as a result of Jeremy Hutchinson' Feb. 7 motion to dismiss, the government's March 7 response and Jeremy Hutchinson's subsequent reply, filed Tuesday, the attorneys said.

Woods was convicted for receiving a kickback from Cranford from a $400,000 state General Improvement Fund grant for a now-defunct business Cranford founded, among other crimes. Cranford pleaded guilty June 7 in federal court in Missouri, admitting that he participated in a multimillion-dollar bribery and Medicaid fraud scheme.

The attorneys for Woods and Shelton said the protective order issued in the Hutchinson case by U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker covers documents that Jeremy Hutchinson's attorney has obtained during discovery, but prohibits Hutchinson and his attorney from relaying the substance of the documents.

They said the recent pleadings in Hutchinson's case also add new significance to text messages and phone calls that FBI agent Robert Cessario, who investigated their case, exchanged with another FBI agent, Mike Lowe, on the morning before Cessario wiped clean a computer hard-drive that contained information about the investigation.

Cessario has said he took the laptop computer, which had been used to transfer evidence to the defense team, to a private computer shop in Bentonville on the morning he was supposed to turn it over to an agency computer expert to determine why the defense hadn't received all the evidence in Woods' case before his trial.

The conversation between the two FBI agents "was inconsequential" to Woods and Shelton at the time defense attorneys learned of it, "because they were unaware that Agent Lowe was a part of the same or similar investigation," Benca and Koehler wrote.

"However, based on the aforementioned cross-pleadings, it is now apparent that Agent Lowe was aware of and working on the investigation that ultimately involved" Woods and Shelton, the attorneys said, noting, "This raises a new and much larger suspicion about that phone call and subsequent deletion of information on the computer."

The defense attorneys also said Woods has obtained a letter from Hutchinson's attorney that was sent to prosecutors during the investigation of Woods and Shelton and detailed allegations of improper conduct during the investigation. They said it shows that they need access to documents concerning the allegations, as well as access to Hutchinson's attorney.

"To be clear," the motion to intervene states, "Intervenors seek to be able to speak with Hutchinson's counsel about matters concerning Intervenors, including statements Hutchinson made or is aware of that exculpate Intervenors, obtain documentation related to the potential conspiratorial relationship between Agent Lowe and Agent Cessario, and obtain any other physical or testimonial statements pertaining to outrageous government conduct that led to the prosecution of Intervenors."

"There are a number of constitutional rights and obligations that are being impaired by [Woods' and Shelton's] inability to access the information pertaining to them and their case subject to this court's protective order," the attorneys argued.

They also complained that the protective order "has been used to justify sealing documents and pleadings" that the public may have a right to view, and "has the effect of abridging the freedom of speech."

Photo by Andy Shupe

Consultant Randell G. Shelton Jr. walks Tuesday, May 1, 2018, out of the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in Fayetteville.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

In this file photo former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is shown arriving at the federal courthouse in Little Rock.

Metro on 03/29/2019