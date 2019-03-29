After judge's ruling voiding work mandate, Arkansas lawmakers vote down Medicaid expansion appropriation

House lawmakers on Friday declined to re-authorize an appropriation for Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program, days after a federal judge struck down the program's work requirement.

The vote fell well short of the three-quarters majority needed to pass the more than $8 billion appropriation, Senate Bill 99. Only 52 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill after a string of speakers asked for more time to consider the implications of the judge's ruling.

SB 99 included funding for both the state's traditional Medicaid program, as well as the expansion to people earning up to 138 percent of the poverty level, known as "Arkansas Works."

"Why is this appropriation not being amended at all now that we know the work requirement piece is out of it," asked state Rep. Grant Hodges, R- Rogers.

State Rep. Lane Jean, R- Magnolia, the co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee, said that it was the decision of House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R- El Dorado, to run SB99 on Friday in order gauge its level of support.

Jean offered assurances to lawmakers that the Department of Human Services has the money to cover an estimated $20 million shortfall in the budget if an appeal of the work requirement ruling is not successful.

Lawmakers are expected to meet for a few more weeks in their ongoing session. The Medicaid appropriation voted down Friday covers the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

