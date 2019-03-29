After report on influx, Trump threatens again to close off border

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to close the southern border, claiming in a morning tweet that Mexico is doing "NOTHING" to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.

"They are all talk and no action," Trump said in his tweet. "Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don't care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!"

Later Thursday, at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Trump again threatened to shut down the border.

"Democrats want to pretend there is no border crisis," he said.

Trump then questioned the legitimacy of migrants seeking asylum in the United States, claiming that lawyers coach them.

"It's a big fat con job," he said.

Trump's comments come a day after the nation's top border official warned that the U.S. immigration enforcement system along the southern boundary is at "the breaking point" and said that authorities are having to release people into the country after cursory background checks because of a crush of asylum-seeking families with children.

Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said that for the first time in more than a decade, his agency is "reluctantly" performing direct releases of migrants, meaning they are not turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, they are not detained, they are not given ankle bracelets to track their movements and they are allowed to leave with just a notice to appear in court at a later date.

Trump has threatened to close the border before but not followed through.

In November, in the heat of a battle with Congress over funding for his long-promised border wall, Trump wrote on Twitter that "we will close the Border permanently if need be."

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she struck what she described as a historic agreement with three of Central American countries to help strengthen security on the U.S. southern border.

Nielsen met Tuesday with Mexican officials in Miami and Wednesday with Central American officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to discuss the humanitarian crisis.

"I'm pleased to announce the U.S. & our Northern Triangle allies have reached a HISTORIC agreement to confront the root causes of the crisis on our border," Nielsen said in a Twitter post Wednesday. "Working with Central American govts to increase security & prosperity in the region has been one of my greatest priorities." The countries agreed to continue having conversations about ways to counter human trafficking, smuggling, organized crime and gangs.

It was not immediately clear what sparked Trump's anger early Thursday, but it comes on the heels of the House Democrats' refusal to sign off on a Defense Department request to redirect funds to be used to help build the president's border wall.

"Instead of focusing on readiness, hurricane recovery and other genuine issues, the administration continues to spend billions of dollars on an imaginary crisis," Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

Mexico, meanwhile, plans to set up a "containment" belt of federal forces across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which is the narrowest part of the country's south and the easiest to control, a senior government official said Wednesday.

"We are going to locate our migration installations, of Federal Police and civil protection, harmoniously and with collaboration among all the federal government agencies in such a way that we have containment in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec," Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said. "It's going to be a big change."

She said the situation is complicated by fears of a large caravan forming in Honduras.

"We have information that a new caravan is forming in Honduras, that they're calling 'the mother of all caravans,' and they are thinking it could have more than 20,000 people," Sanchez Cordero said.

Activist Irineo Mujica, who has accompanied several caravans in Mexico, said reports about "the mother of all caravans" were false, claiming "this is information that Nielsen is using to create fear."

His group, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said in a statement there was no evidence the new caravan would be that large, noting "there has never been a caravan of the size that Sanchez Cordero mentioned." Indeed, past caravans hit very serious logistical hurdles at 7,000-strong.

Later Thursday, Honduras' deputy foreign minister, Nelly Jerez, denied that a "mother of all caravans" was forming in her country.

"There is no indication of such a caravan," Jerez said. "This type of information promotes that people leave the country."

A caravan of about 2,500 Central Americans and Cubans is currently making its way through Mexico's southern state of Chiapas. The largest of last year's caravans in Mexico contained about 7,000 people at its peak, though some estimates ran as high as 10,000 at some points.

Mexico appears to be both tiring of the caravans and eager not to anger the United States. It has stopped granting migrants humanitarian visas at the border, and towns along the well-traveled route to Mexico City sometimes no longer allow caravans to spend the night.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that Mexico is doing its part to fight migrant smuggling.

"We are going to do everything we can to help. We don't in any way want a confrontation with the U.S. government," he said. "It is legitimate that they are displeased and they voice these concerns."

The Trump administration has long described the situation at the southern border with Mexico as a national security emergency, but Democrats have disputed that characterization.

In February, Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border, allowing military funds to be shifted to help build the wall. The decision sparked anger from Democratic and Republican lawmakers over the constitutional separation of powers. The president vetoed a resolution to block his declaration, and Tuesday the House failed to overturn that veto.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Nick Miroff, Maria Sacchetti, David Nakamura, Colby Itkowitz and Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post; by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

