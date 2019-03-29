Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas panel rejects Bible course requirement for schools

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:43 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has rejected a bill that requires public schools offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.

The Senate Education Committee on Friday rejected the bill that would have required a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn't require schools to do so. A handful of schools around the state currently offer the course.

The course would have been taught in what the legislation calls a "nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students."

The House approved the measure last week.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • MBAIV
    March 29, 2019 at 6:32 p.m.

    Who the heck ever thought this was a good idea? Oh, that's right - is was the 'less government in our lives' Republicans.
    .
    A course comparing the many religions in our country might have been reasonable, but, no --- they had to attempt to jamb their version onto everyone.
    .
    Legislature -- GO HOME ! Stop wasting our money and our sanity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT