Arkansas principal says anti-Muslim post on Facebook page was 'big misunderstanding'

An Arkansas high school principal said on Friday that an anti-Muslim photo shared on his Facebook page was “a huge misunderstanding,” as national advocates condemned the message and the school district affirmed its commitment to religious diversity.

Facebook users captured a shared post on White Hall Principal Mark Jelks' page that reads “Kick Islam out of America” and depicts a silhouette of a person kicking a star and crescent, an iconic symbol of the religion.

"You can’t walk with God holding hands with the devil," the image said.

The post was apparently shared on Sunday to Jelks' page from a hyper-partisan page called "America Dying," which includes posts critical of Islam.

The school district issued a statement Thursday but stopped short of addressing the shared post directly. Officials said that the district “is absolutely committed to being an inclusive, respectful, non-discriminatory environment that places the student first.”

“We do not support or endorse statements to the contrary,” their statement read.

Jelks said by phone Friday morning that the post was “ a big misunderstanding … A huge misunderstanding.”

“It offended a lot of people I had no intention of hurting,” he said.

Jelks declined to immediately say how the post was shared on his Facebook page but said he planned to detail what happened later in the day after seeking advice from an attorney.

It wasn’t clear if the principal was working at the school on Friday. School leaders didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the school to investigate how the post was shared on Jelks' page.

“The promotion of such bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric indicates an outlook that is inconsistent with meeting the needs of a diverse student population,” said CAIR-Oklahoma Executive Director Adam Soltani.

White Hall High School enrolls just fewer than 900 students, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

Jelks' Facebook page no longer appeared on the social media site on Friday.