At the post

DAY 36 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,100

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $314,615

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,414,678

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,729,293

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:30 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita; 3:10 p.m. Hawthorne; 5:05 p.m. Penn National; 5:15 p.m. Turfway Park; 6 p.m. Charles Town; 6:25 p.m. Daytona Beach (greyhounds); 6:30 p.m. Derby Lane (greyhounds); 7:15 p.m. Sam Houston.

THURSDAY'S STARS

David Cohen and Alex Canchari each won two races.

Cohen won the second race with Babaknowsevrything ($8.20, $3.80, $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.56, and the seventh race with Whispering Speaker ($5.20, $3.20, $2.60), covering 11/16 miles in 1:44:29.

Canchari won the third race with Unprovoked ($13.40, $5.60, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11:11, and the fourth race with Burtnjoe ($19.80, $6.80, $4.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.24.

FINISH LINES

Motion Emotion worked a half-mile in :47.40 after the renovation break Thursday morning for trainer Tom Van Berg, who is pointing the 3-year-old filly for the $500,000 Fantasy Stakes (Grade III) April 12. Motion Emotion finished second in the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes (Grade III) March 9. ... Trainer Tom Amoss said Wednesday morning that there's a "strong possibility" Chocolate Martini will return to Oaklawn for the $750,000 Apple Blossom Handicap (Grade I) for older fillies and mares April 14. Now based at Churchill Downs, Chocolate Martini was a Feb. 24 allowance winner in her 4-year-old debut. ... Nominations to all Racing Festival of the South races closed Thursday. The Festival begins with the Fantasy and continues with the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (Grade III) for older horses, $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (Grade II) for older horses and $1 million Arkansas Derby (Grade I) for 3-year-olds April 13 and the Apple Blossom and $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes April 14 ... Oaklawn's second Kentucky Derby points event, the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (Grade III) Feb. 18, is already a key race, with three of the starters returning to win stakes races. Long Range Toddy (third) won the first division of the $750,000 Rebel (Grade II) March 16, Gray Attempt (11th) won last Saturday's $125,000 Gazebo and Cutting Humor (seventh) won last Sunday's $800,000 Sunland Derby (Grade III). Runner-up Sueno also finished third in last Saturday's $1 million Louisiana Derby (GradeII). ... Jockey Jermaine Bridgmohan -- 16 victories through Sunday in his Oaklawn debut -- will ride at Arlington Park after the Oaklawn meeting ends May 4, his agent, Bobby Dean, said Thursday morning.

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 03/29/2019