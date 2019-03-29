Authorities ID man who exchanged fire with deputies in Arkansas

Police and game wardens were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon in Grant County where a man reportedly exchanged gunfire with deputies. - Photo by Clara Turnage

The Grant County sheriff's office released the names of a suspect who opened fire on deputies during a rural armed disturbance, an injured civilian and a man found dead at the scene.

Phillip Reynolds, 51, faces two charges of attempted capital murder after Sheriff Ray Vance said in a news release that Reynolds fired shots at deputies Thursday afternoon.

Grant County deputies responded to a call at 2:42 p.m. about an armed disturbance near Grant County 213 and Grant County 19, the release said. When deputies arrived, they found 58-year-old Jerry Mauldin in a ditch, Vance said.

Deputies were providing first aid to Mauldin when Reynolds reportedly began firing toward the officers, Vance said. A deputy moved Mauldin away from Reynolds, where an ambulance could safely take the injured man to a hospital, Vance said.

When asked whether both deputies took Mauldin away from the gunman and then came back to confront Reynolds, Vance said, "It only takes one deputy to move someone. That's all I'm going to say about that."



Deputies later engaged Reynolds again and returned fire, injuring Reynolds, Vance said in the release.

After being shot, Reynolds ran into the woods and, after a short standoff, deputies took Reynolds into custody and took him to a hospital for treatment, Vance said. The release does not specify which hospital, but does say Reynolds was airlifted.

While searching the area, deputies found a second victim, Patrick Massey, 45, who the release said "had sustained fatal injuries prior to their arrival."

No deputies were injured, but they were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per department policy. Vance declined to specify how many deputies were involved in the incident or how many were placed on administrative leave Friday afternoon.