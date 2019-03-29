Barr's summary of Mueller filing riles Democrats

“Show us the report and we’ll come to our own conclusions,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, calling Attorney General William Barr’s synopsis of the Mueller investigation “condescending” and “arrogant.”

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election spans more than 300 pages, people familiar with the matter said Thursday, adding to Democrats' concerns that the attorney general's four-page summary leaves unanswered significant questions about President Donald Trump's conduct.

Attorney General William Barr confirmed the report's length during a Wednesday phone call with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. During that conversation, Barr indicated that the Justice Department would miss House Democrats' Tuesday deadline to provide Congress with Mueller's complete findings, and would not commit to making public an unredacted copy of the report and the evidence that informed it, Nadler told reporters after the phone call.

Any delay would be unacceptable, Nadler added, raising the prospect that lawmakers will issue a subpoena for Mueller's full report. Barr has agreed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee "reasonably soon" to discuss Mueller's report, Nadler said. He has a budget hearing already scheduled for April 9 before the House Appropriations Committee.

Barr's summary of Mueller's report indicates that the special counsel did not find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 election. It offers no conclusion on whether the president sought to obstruct justice during the Russia probe, which was another focus of Mueller's work.

Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have interpreted Barr's summary as full vindication of the president.

At a rally Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich., Trump deemed the investigation "the greatest hoax in the history of our country." He warned that those behind the probe "would be held accountable," aired his grievances about the "unfair" media coverage and said the matter was an attempt "to tear up the fabric of our great democracy."

"After three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is dead," he said. "This was nothing more than a sinister effort to undermine our historic election victory and to sabotage the will of the American people."

Democrats have complained that Barr's four-page summary was too pithy to adequately address the special counsel's complete findings. They have insisted that Barr release the full report and its underlying materials before anyone can conclude that Mueller's findings acquit Trump of serious wrongdoing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Barr's synopsis of the federal probe "condescending" and "arrogant."

"Mr. Attorney General, we do not need your interpretation," Pelosi said Thursday. "Show us the report, and we'll come to our own conclusions."

The report's length, first reported by The New York Times, sheds light on why it is expected to be several weeks before Justice Department officials provide the report to Congress. Democrats, though, fear that Barr might seek to prevent the public disclosure of potentially unflattering or problematic details about the president.

"For Mr. Barr to quickly issue a four-page report in his attempt to try to exonerate Mr. Trump, and now to delay the release of an over 300-page report written by Mueller so the American people and we senators and congressmen can see what was written, has too much of the odor of political expediency to help the man who appointed him, President Trump," Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday on the Senate floor.

Barr said during his confirmation hearing that he would be as transparent as possible in releasing Mueller's findings; he noted that he would adhere to Justice Department policy stipulating that allegations involving unindicted individuals remain private.

Justice Department officials, including some from the attorney general's office, also plan to examine the report before sending any documents to Congress for possible material the president could claim as privileged, according to a department official. The practice is not unusual, but it would likely create another tranche of material from Mueller's investigation to be withheld from Congress and kick off a fight between lawmakers and the administration that would further delay a resolution.

SCHIFF TAKES HEAT

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., faced calls to step down as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when GOP members Thursday submitted a letter that they all signed, declaring that they had "no faith" in his ability to lead them.

"You've been at the center of a well-orchestrated media campaign, claiming, among other things, that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government," Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, said to Schiff at the start of a hearing, reading from the letter.

Mueller's findings, the letter says, "have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information, having damaged the integrity of this committee, and undermined faith in U.S. government institutions."

Schiff has on several occasions said he believes there is serious evidence that Trump or his subordinates colluded with Russia, even if that evidence did not rise to the level of a criminal offense.

He said the report "doesn't say they found no evidence of collusion, that's simply not true."

At a news conference Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., compared Schiff with ex-Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., accusing the California Democrat of lying to the public and smearing an innocent man.

"All Americans should be concerned with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee taking the position of judge and jury and perpetuating false information for the last two years," McCarthy said. "It's now up to Nancy Pelosi to remove Chairman Schiff. We need to restore the trust in the intelligence committee."

Republicans pointed to Barr's synopsis that said Mueller's probe didn't find that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff stood by his remarks, listing the meetings those in Trump's circle had with Russians. He noted Trump's pursuit of a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

"There is a different word for that than collusion, and it's called compromise," Schiff said, as he opened the session. The hearing was called to provide an overview on how Russia in the past has blackmailed Americans.

Pelosi is backing Schiff. On Thursday, she chastised Republicans as "scaredy cats."

"They're afraid of the truth. They're afraid of competence," she said, defending Schiff and his work as the Intelligence Committee's chairman.

When he took over as chairman earlier this year, Schiff launched a new Intelligence Committee investigation into alleged collusion and money laundering involving Trump and his associates. In the days since Barr's summary of Mueller's findings was released, Schiff has vowed to continue that probe.

For the past two years, the Senate Intelligence Committee also has investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, including allegations of Trump's Russia ties. On Thursday, the panel met privately with Jared Kushner, its second interview with the president's son-in-law and senior adviser.

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Trump joined the chorus of Republicans calling for Schiff to step aside, arguing that he should not only be removed as chairman but be removed from Congress. Trump called him "a disgrace to our country."

Trump again called for Schiff to resign in a tweet early Thursday.

"Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress!" Trump tweeted.

Schiff responded to his critics Thursday, saying Republicans "might think it's OK" that Russians tried to sway the election, or that Trump's associates entertained those entreaties. "I do not think that conduct, criminal or not, is OK, and the day we do think that is OK is the day we will look back and say that is the day America lost its way," Schiff said, adding that he was more concerned that the president, through his foreign contacts, might be compromised.

Conaway rejected Schiff's characterization, saying the Republicans' letter was simply a statement of no confidence in Schiff's leadership.

During a House Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday, Rep. Michael Conaway (left) reads a letter signed by the GOP members of the panel calling for chairman Adam Schiff (right) to resign over comments related to the Mueller investigation. Between them is Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking member of the committee. Schiff stood by his remarks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Republicans "scaredy cats."

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters Thursday before leaving for a rally in Michigan and a weekend visit to his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida. Trump earlier joined the chorus of Republicans urging Rep. Adam Schiff's removal, calling him "a disgrace to our country."

