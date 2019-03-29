Cain saves day as Brewers top Cards in opener

MILWAUKEE -- Lorenzo Cain fired the ball high into the air and jumped up and down in the outfield, yelling and shaking his head from side to side.

"I let them know. Not today," a grinning Cain said.

Not today, indeed.

Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday.

Yelich put Milwaukee ahead to stay with a three-run home run off Miles Mikolas in the third. The Miller Park crowd of 45,304 roared as Yelich glided around the bases.

Mike Moustakas and pitcher Jhoulys Chacin also connected for the Brewers. Josh Hader retired five in a row before Cain's play finished off the save.

"These kinds of wins make baseball fun," Moustakas said.

Kolten Wong homered twice for St. Louis and Harrison Bader also connected. The Cardinals blew a 3-0 lead in their fifth consecutive loss against the Brewers, including a three-game sweep last September that helped propel Milwaukee to the NL Central title.

Paul Goldschmidt went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first regular-season game for St. Louis since he was acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona.

METS 2, NATIONALS 0 Robinson Cano homered in his debut at-bat for the Mets then added a late RBI single, Jacob deGrom outpitched Max Scherzer as each struck out at least 10, and New York edged Bryce Harper-less Washington.

PHILLIES 10, BRAVES 4 Bryce Harper struck out twice in green Phanatic cleats in his debut and bowed to thousands of fans in No. 3 jerseys who gave him rousing standing ovations in Philadelphia's victory over Atlanta.

DODGERS 12, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of Los Angeles' eight home runs, which set a major league record for opening day and tied the franchise record for any game, during a victory over Arizona.

PADRES 2, GIANTS 0 Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut, a victory over San Francisco.

REDS 5, PIRATES 3 Derek Dietrich's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning rallied new-look Cincinnati to a victory over Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 3 Kyle Freeland allowed 2 hits and 1 run in 7 innings in his first opening day start, and Colorado beat sloppy Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 2 Luke Voit hit a first-inning home run, Masahiro Tanaka finally got an opening day victory in his fourth try and New York earned a victory over Baltimore.

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 0 (10) Jordan Zimmermann took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Christian Stewart hit a two-run home run in the 10th and Detroit beat Toronto.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 0 Reigning home run run champion Khris Davis went deep for the second time this season, Marcus Semien added a solo shot and Oakland beat Los Angeles.

TWINS 2, INDIANS 0 Minnesota newcomer Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, Jose Berrios outdueled Corey Kluber and Minnesota beat Cleveland.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 1 Justin Verlander outpitched Blake Snell, helping Houston with a victory over Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Brad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and Kansas City beat Chicago.

MARINERS 12, RED SOX 4 Tim Beckham hit two of Seattle's three home runs off Boston ace Chris Sale, and the Mariners got a victory over the Red Sox.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 12, RANGERS 4 Javier Baez homered twice, Jon Lester won for the first time in his last five opening day starts and Chicago began the season with a victory over Texas.

Sports on 03/29/2019