Cougars' Sampson quiet on Hogs' job

Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson did not address rumors Thursday about his possible candidacy for the University of Arkansas vacancy. He has been offered a multi-year extension worth $3 million annually to stay with the Cougars, according to the Houston Chronicle.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kelvin Sampson might be University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's top choice to be the Razorbacks' new basketball coach, but the University of Houston is ready to mount a strong defense to keep him.

Sampson, who has two years left on a contract that pays him $1.6 million per year, has been offered a multi-year extension worth $3 million annually, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.

"It would be very disappointing if Kelvin left," Tilman Fertitta, chairman of Houston's board of regents, told the Chronicle. "We're sure not going to let him leave because of money.

"We've accomplished so much at the University of Houston, I would hate for him to leave."

Sampson, 63, has led Houston to a 33-3 record -- a school-record for victories -- and the Cougars' first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance since 1984,

Houston plays Kentucky tonight in Kansas City, Mo., in the Midwest Regional semifinals.

During the Cougars' news conference on Thursday a reporter asked Sampson for a response to having his name linked to the Arkansas job, and if Houston had offered him a contract extension.

"I'm not going to talk about my contract situation," Sampson said. "My response to -- what school was it? I was just joking.

"I didn't know if you said Arizona or Arkansas or Alaska ... There have been a lot of those schools [showing interest] over the years.

"I don't really have a response to it. I don't know what I'm supposed to respond to. There's nothing to respond to."

After the news conference, Sampson told the Chronicle he plans to meet with Houston officials -- possibly next week -- to discuss his contract.

"Now is not the time for me to be doing any of that," Sampson said of talking about his contract while preparing to play Kentucky. "We had a whole year to do that. That's the first thing I do hopefully next week. I'm going to talk to Houston before I do anything."

Sampson's name is being linked to the Razorbacks' job opening because Yurachek was his athletic director at Houston before coming to Arkansas.

The financial backing of Fertitta -- a businessman and UH alumnus who owns the NBA's Houston Rockets and has a reported net worth of $4.5 billion -- could play a major role in keeping Sampson as the Cougars' coach.

Houston was able to hire Dana Holgorsen from West Virginia to be its football coach because he was offered $4 million per year with Fertitta's backing. Fertitta donated $20 million for UH's basketball arena, which is called the Fertitta Center.

Yurachek is leading a search to replace Mike Anderson, whom he fired as Arkansas' coach on Tuesday.

