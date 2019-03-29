Day marking ship disaster in Arkansas advances

A legislative panel recommended approval Thursday of a bill that would set an annual memorial day to honor victims of the "greatest maritime disaster" in U.S. history, which occurred in Arkansas on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1865.

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, told members of the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs that a temporary exhibit of artifacts from the steamboat SS Sultana is on display in Marion, and the city has plans to open a permanent Sultana Disaster Museum by 2020.

House Bill 1780, sponsored by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, would designate April 27 each year as "Sultana Disaster Remembrance Day."

The Sultana was carrying more than 2,400 people -- mostly Union soldiers who had been prisoners of war and were returning home -- when on April 27, 1865, the ship's boilers exploded and blew the ship apart, killing more than 1,800 people, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

The Sultana is buried under about 20 feet of soil in what is now a soybean field near Marion.

-- Jeannie Roberts