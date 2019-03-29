Ex-ASU players at Pro Day

JONESBORO -- More than a dozen former Red Wolves went through the school's annual Pro Day on Thursday at ASU's indoor practice facility in Jonesboro.

The participants, which included quarterback Justice Hansen, the 2018 Sun Belt Conference player of the year, went through a variety of agility and strength tests and on-field drills at the request of representatives of more than a dozen NFL franchises.

ASU Pro Day participants OT Lanard Bonner, 6-4, 315 OG Marvis Brown, 6-2 1/2, 330 CB Brandon Byner, 5-10, 175 DB/NB Justin Clifton, 6-0, 215 WR Kendrick Edwards, 6-5, 215 DE Dajon Emory, 6-1 1/2, 270 QB Justice Hansen, 6-3, 225 S Michael Johnson, 6-2, 205 WR Justin McInnis, 6-6, 215 RB Warren Wand, 5-6, 185 QB/ATH Cole Sears, 6-3, 220 (UA-Monticello) WR Trey Fleming, 5-9, 175 (UA-Monticello) P/K Jamie Gillan, 6-2, 207 (UAPB)

Among the NFL teams represented Thursday were the Broncos, Titans, Lions, Rams, Patriots, Falcons, Raiders, Packers, Browns, Redskins, Eagles and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, a Canadian Football League franchise.

"Not a lot of people get the opportunity to go through a pro day," Hansen said. "Getting the chance to do that and train, it's been nice. It's definitely a blessing."

Bingham healing

Former ASU defensive end Ronheen Bingham, the 2018 Sun Belt defensive player of the year, was in attendance Thursday, but could not participate as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury received in the first quarter of ASU's 16-13 Arizona Bowl loss on Dec. 29.

Bingham, who required surgery shortly after suffering the injury, has not been able to work out for any teams ahead of the NFL Draft on April 25-27.

Bingham had 18½ tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2018.

Before his injury, ASU Coach Blake Anderson said he expected Bingham would have been invited to the NFL Combine and could have become the school's first draftee since defensive lineman Ryan Carrethers in 2014.

"I've heard from a good little bit," Bingham said of his contact with NFL teams ahead of Pro Day.

"I had a good bit of conversation with the Tennessee Titans last night. They called me. They just wanted to see what type of guy I was. They wanted to see what I bring to the table and how I can help their organization when I'm 100 percent."

Bingham said he's feeling 70-75 percent healthy, but said expects he'll be fully healthy again in June.

He is off crutches and no longer requires a knee brace. He is able to lift weights and squat, and has progressed to exercising on treadmills and stationary bicycles.

"After that, if a team gives me a chance, I'm just going to recover, start training and getting my body back to where it used to be," Bingham said.

Hansen returns

Hansen, ASU's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with 83, traveled from his hometown of Edmond, Okla., to compete in Pro Day.

Following the Arizona Bowl, Hansen has trained with his personal quarterbacks coach Roger Pheiffer in Oklahoma ahead of the NFL Draft.

Pheiffer was in Jonesboro on Thursday and led Hansen's throwing circuit in front of a slew of scouts, with draft-eligible receivers Justin McInnis and Kendrick Edwards and running back Warren Wand acting as his receivers.

"I've been working with him for a long time," Hansen said. "Obviously throughout the college years, I haven't really gotten a chance to work with him. So it's been good to link back up and come out here and show out pretty well."

Hansen finished second all-time in Sun Belt history with 83 touchdowns, sixth in total offense at 10,807 yards and eighth in passing yards with 9,858.

CFL a possibility

If the NFL doesn't work out for McInnis, the CFL might.

McInnis, a native of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, is projected as a top five selection in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft, according to a mock draft on the league's official website.

For now, the 6-6, 215-pounder with 748 yards receiving on 61 catches last season -- the second-best marks on ASU's 2018 team -- must wait and see.

"Oh, no, I'm definitely going to give it a shot in the NFL first and see how the draft process plays out," he said, adding an undrafted free agent contract in the NFL could also be a possibility instead of the CFL.

UAM, UAPB attend

Three players from state schools also attended Pro Day, including University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Cole Sears and wide receiver Trey Fleming, and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff punter/kicker Jamie Gillan.

Sears, who is listed as 6-3 and 220 pounds and went to Hoxie High School, went through passing drills, but was also asked by select scouts to run routes as a receiver.

"A lot of them said they kind of want to see me in a different position," Sears said. "They asked if I played defense or played receiver. I'll do whatever they ask. I'd like to play quarterback if I can, but if they want me to play something else, I'm all for it."

Sears said he was claimed off the "negotiation list" by the CFL's British Columbia Lions as a quarterback and would join them in May if no opportunity arises from the NFL.

