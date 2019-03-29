Trump pardons unlikely for now, Giuliani says

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK -- The end of the special counsel's investigation sparked fresh speculation that President Donald Trump might pardon some of those charged in the probe.

Trump mused about granting pardons at times during special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly two-year investigation. But according to his lawyers, the president has not been in active talks about using his pardon powers to help advisers who have pleaded guilty or been convicted, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

"The president is not going to consider pardons. He's not gonna give any pardons," said Rudy Giuliani, the president's outside attorney. "If it ever happens, it has to happen in the future, but nobody has any promise of it, nobody should assume it. Of course, he has the power to do it, but I have no reason to believe he's going to use it."

Mueller's probe ended last week. According to a four-page summary issued by Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, Mueller found no evidence Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election.

But Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein then concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to establish that the president had obstructed justice.

George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, this week became the first to formally request a presidential pardon. He served a 14-day prison sentence last year after pleading guilty to making false statements to federal prosecutors about his communications with a professor who claimed that the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

"My lawyers have formally asked for a pardon," Papadopoulos told Fox News. "If it's granted, I would be honored to accept it."

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who spent last weekend with Trump, told reporters on Monday that "if President Trump pardoned anybody in his orbit, it would not play well."

Other congressional allies and informal Trump advisers, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have counseled against pardoning anyone ensnared in Mueller's investigation.

Trump has privately complained about what he believes is the unfair treatment a number of his former aides have received, according to a White House official not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

The president has expressed sympathy for Manafort, believing his sentence of seven-plus years for a variety of financial crimes was unjust, according to the official.

When asked by reporters at the White House earlier this month if he could consider pardoning Manafort, Trump demurred, saying, "I have not even given it a thought as of this moment."

In a lengthy interview Wednesday with Sean Hannity, Trump didn't rule out pardoning indicted campaign aides.

"Many, many people were incredibly hurt by this whole scam ..." Trump said. "I don't want to talk about pardons now, but I can say it's so sad on so many levels."

In the 45-minute interview, the president also lavished praise on Barr, calling him "a great gentleman" and saying "had he been there initially, this all wouldn't have happened."

Information for this article was contributed by Colby Itkowitz and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post.

