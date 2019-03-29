Greenville prospect headed to the Hill

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff are expected to host several highly regarded prospects Saturday, including running back Dillon Johnson.

Johnson, 6-0, 183 pounds of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph currently has 11 scholarship offers from schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Washington State, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and others. Oregon is expected to extend an offer soon.

He's been communicating with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, a Mississippi native.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the coaches, meeting the head coach and looking around seeing how the environment is," Johnson said. "They sound like a great group of guys. I'm kind of excited about coming down there."

He said he felt a good connection with Bolden during their conversations.

"When we first talked, we connected," Johnson said. "We were on good terms. I just felt he was a great person to talk to if I needed to talk to him."

Johnson also has a good vibe with Traylor.

"He was real excited to talk to me and I was real excited to talk to him," Johnson said. "We have a real good bond and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

He said he noticed Razorback fans react positively anytime he mentions the Hogs on Twitter.

"They showed so much love," he said. "When I do anything about Arkansas, they show a lot of love to me. I'm already feeling them."

Johnson completed 66 of 109 passes for 957 yards, 12 touchdowns while rushing 162 times for 1,665 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to a 12-1 record and the Cass 2A state title. He also had 126 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble at safety.

He rushed 80 times for 964 yards and 7 touchdowns and had 24 catches for 451 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also recorded 127 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 interceptions and 3 pass breakups.

Arkansas and others are recruiting him to play running back while others like him at safety.

"I would rather play running back, but if they wanted me to play safety, I would play safety," Johnson said.

Johnson runs the 100 and 200 meters along with running legs on the 400 and 800 meter relays on the school's track and field team. He's expecting the Hogs to offer him a scholarship during his trip to Fayetteville.

"It's going to be fun," Johnson said. "I'm really excited."

He also excels off the field with a 3.75 grade point average with an eye towards majoring in sports management in college. His parents, Cedric and Gwen Moore, are expected to accompany him to Arkansas.

Johnson, who has an infectious personality, credits his mother for his outgoing nature.

"That's where I get it from," he said.

The mother-son bond is very strong.

"She's just an amazing lady," Johnson said. "She's been through everything. Me and my mom just have that bond. I'm kind of like a momma's boy. We're just really close."

