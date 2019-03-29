Judge strikes down initiatives covering group health plans

One of President Donald Trump's health care initiatives intended as a cheaper alternative to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act suffered a defeat when a judge ruled the policy violates the health law.

U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington on Thursday blocked new rules governing so-called association health plans which let businesses and individuals band together to create group health plans that offer less expensive coverage than the Affordable Care Act -- but without some of its protections.

The decision is the second blow to Trump's health agenda in as many days. It follows twin rulings by another Washington judge who on Wednesday blocked administration-sanctioned plans to impose work requirements for some Medicaid recipients in Kentucky and Arkansas.

The Justice Department has hardened its opposition to the health care law in separate litigation. And Trump is seeking to make health care a centerpiece of the Republican agenda going into the 2020 campaign season.

"The final rule is clearly an end-run around the [Affordable Care Act]," Bates, a 2001 appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, said in the ruling. "Indeed, as the president directed, and the secretary of labor confirmed, the final rule was designed to expand access to [association health plans] in order to avoid the most stringent requirements of the [Affordable Care Act]."

The final rules governing association health plans were created by the Labor Department to comply with an executive order issued by Trump in October 2017. The agency has been phasing them in since August. The legal challenge was brought by nearly a dozen Democratic state attorneys general.

Some plans are already in the market, with offerings from UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Anthem Inc. either available now or on the way.

The attorneys general -- led by New York and including states ranging from Kentucky to California as well as the District of Columbia -- argued the new rules violate Affordable Care Act provisions as well as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Bates cited the "absurdity" of the Labor Department's interpretation of a rule forming the basis of the initiative.

While association health plans are bound by some Affordable Care Act protections, they don't have to adhere to a minimum set of benefits. The plans can also use demographic factors such as age, gender and occupation to set premiums.

They're also not part of the same risk pools as other plans under the health law, raising concerns that they could siphon healthier people away from the Affordable Care Act markets with lower premiums. Proponents of association health plans argued many of those people were already priced out, and the policy would offer them more affordable coverage.

The case is State of New York v. U.S. Department of Labor, 18-cv-1747, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia.

Information for this article was contributed by Shannon Pettypiece and Kartikay Mehrotra of Bloomberg News.

