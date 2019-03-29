LR mayor proposes that city establish own school system

Education in Little Rock was in the spotlight on Thursday, when Mayor Frank Scott Jr. called for a single school district south of the Arkansas River under city oversight in his first State of the City address.

The mayor also highlighted public safety in his speech at Horace Mann Middle School, calling for a change to the Little Rock Police Department's use of "no-knock warrants" and for body cameras for officers.

"I understand it's my responsibility to lead the charge to make Little Rock the city of choice, and better yet to re-establish our swagger as the state's capital city," Scott said.

Speaking in the auditorium of the east Little Rock magnet school he attended, the mayor said he leaves City Hall each day thinking of the city's children. He said he had asked that the state put any discretionary funds toward supporting after-school initiatives instead of a voucher program.

Scott's talk came in the days after some local advocates and columnists had called on him to make a statement on Senate Bill 620, a school voucher measure that would provide $3.5 million in public funds for private-school tuition in Pulaski County.

On Tuesday, seven of the 10 members of the city Board of Directors signed a letter opposing the bill, saying those resources could be better used to help public-school students.

The mayor said local control should have been restored to the state-controlled Little Rock School District "yesterday," but that local control was only the first step. He said a "2020 education road map" was in the works, which would include hiring the city's first chief education officer and establishing a single school district south of the Arkansas River under city oversight.

"We know the future of Little Rock depends on the success of every child, regardless of their school or neighborhood," Scott said.

Pulaski County is home to four traditional school districts and about a dozen publicly funded charter systems. The Little Rock district lies south of the river while the North Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski districts are to the north. The Pulaski County Special district partially surrounds the Little Rock and North Little Rock districts.

Some campuses within the city limits, such as Robinson middle and high schools, are in the Pulaski County Special district.

Different boundary configurations for the districts in Little Rock and North Little Rock -- including the formation of one district south of the river that separates the two cities -- are routinely proposed by various organizations. Those proposals date as far as the 1960s.

There have been far fewer efforts or even talk of putting a school district under the supervision of a municipality.

The state Board of Education has the authority to set school district boundary lines. In Pulaski County, however, boundary changes are subject to federal court approval as part of a long-standing school desegregation lawsuit.

By law, Arkansas' school districts are operated by locally elected school boards and superintendents, not by mayors, city councils or city boards of directors. State law authorizes state education leaders -- not a city's leaders -- to assume control of a school system that is academically or financially struggling.

Public schools have different funding systems -- a mix of property taxes and state aid from sales and income taxes -- than do municipalities.

Mayoral control of school districts has been carried out more across the nation since the early 1990s, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan, nongovernmental research organization that assists legislatures.

City-controlled districts are in small cities such as Harrisburg, Pa., and large cities such as Boston, Chicago and New York. The amount of mayoral control varies, but in most if not all cases, school board members are appointees of the mayor, other elected officials or both.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Scott's speech also highlighted the state of public safety in the city. The search for a new police chief was underway when Scott took office, and the city had a police shooting on Feb. 22.

Scott said the hiring of Keith Humphrey, chief of police in Norman, Okla., was a critical step toward restoring a fractured relationship between city residents and the Police Department.

Another step, Scott said, was his request that the city attorney draft an ordinance to change the Police Department's use of no-knock warrants, which allow law enforcement officers to enter a property without immediate previous notification. The issue drew national attention during the mayoral race after an October opinion piece in The Washington Post.

In addition to an ordinance dealing with no-knock warrants, Scott said he has asked that the city board pass an ordinance that would establish an independent review board that would oversee the Police Department. Neither proposed ordinance has yet come before the board.

The mayor also said a request for proposals for body cameras for Little Rock officers would be issued "on or around" Monday. Department leadership has pushed for body-worn cameras before but the matter has never gotten beyond a trial run.

OTHER PLANS

Other changes the mayor said he is planning include reinvigorating the city's intergovernmental relations and grants offices to get more federal funding, developing a small-business growth plan for the city and passing an e-scooter ordinance before issuing a request for proposals for an alternative transportation company that would have a long-term presence in Little Rock.

He called for rebranding the Little Rock Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission as the Little Rock Human Rights Commission and making gay and transgender inclusion part of the panel's mission, and moving away from at-large representation on the city board.

Scott also listed several recommendations from the "Scott Script," a soon-to-be-released report from his transition team, an effort that included eight subcommittees totaling more than 100 people studying different facets of governing the city. Partnering with the state to implement social impact bonds, strolling the neighborhood with residents and evaluating the diversity of city suppliers were among them.

He said those ideas are "just recommendations" and will be examined for their ramifications before they become policy.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. talks with supporters Thursday after his State of the City address at Horace Mann Middle School. In addition to calling for a single school district south of the Arkansas River under city oversight, Scott stressed public safety and backed an end to “no-knock warrants.” More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/329mayor/.

A Section on 03/29/2019