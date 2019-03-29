Man critically injured in northeast Arkansas hit-and-run; ex-wife arrested, police say

Police arrested a 38-year-old woman suspected of hitting her ex-husband and critically injuring him before fleeing Friday morning in northeast Arkansas, officials said.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson said officers responded to thick smoke and debris in the 100 block of Main Street and then found the man “bleeding profusely.”

Officers later arrested 38-year-old Tina Bobbitt, the victim’s ex-wife. Henson said she apparently fled the scene and was leaving her home when officers arrested her.

Medical crews airlifted the man, whose name wasn’t released, to a Memphis hospital. He was listed in critical condition there, authorities said.

Police didn’t say what led to the crash.

Bobbitt is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. A court hearing is set for Monday.

Henson thanked people in the area who helped after the crash, as well as medics who applied tourniquets to the man at the scene.

“We hope these two factors lead to a positive outcome to this [traumatic] event,” he said.