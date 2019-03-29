Maryland lawmakers override wages veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland will become the sixth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage after both chambers of the Democratic-majority General Assembly voted Thursday to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill he said would cause job losses and hurt small businesses.

The House of Delegates and state Senate easily mustered the three-fifths vote needed to overturn the veto, fulfilling a promise Legislative leaders made at the start of the session and a goal that labor unions and other liberal advocates have worked toward for years.

Under the bill, companies with 15 or more employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour by 2025. The legislature agreed to give smaller companies, with fewer than 15 employees, until July 2026 to comply with the law.

The House voted 96 to 43 for the override, while the Senate vote was 35-12. The House also voted, 98-39, to override Hogan's veto of a bill that would strip the authority to regulate alcohol and tobacco from the state comptroller's office.

Hogan said the minimum-wage bill would damage Maryland's economy, especially in rural areas, and the state's ability to compete with its neighbors. He suggested boosting the minimum wage -- currently $10.10 an hour -- to $12.10 by 2022 and avoiding additional increases unless surrounding states reach a combined average of 80 percent of Maryland's wage. The minimum wage is $7.25 in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and $8.75 in Delaware and West Virginia.

Del. Dereck Davis, D-Prince George's County, who leads the House Economic Matters Committee, said he heard those concerns the last time Maryland raised its minimum wage. He said lawmakers responded to the business community by delaying the full increase effect until 2025 and giving more time to the smallest businesses.

House Minority Leader Nicholaus Kipke, R-Anne Arundel County, argued for members of the House to sustain Hogan's veto. "Stand up for jobs. Stand up for opportunities," Kipke said.

Del. C.T. Wilson, D-Charles County, himself a small-business owner, said there are people on both sides of the aisle who are dissatisfied with the bill, a sign of good compromise. California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have passed legislation to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, along with local jurisdictions including the District of Columbia and Montgomery County, Md.

"We have to do something," Wilson said. He acknowledged that the bill feels like a "little bit of a soft punch in the gut" for business owners, but he added that as the richest state in the country, Maryland needs to make sure it is looking after all its residents.

"We are one Maryland," he said.

Each chamber overrode the veto of its own version on the minimum-wage legislation and now must take a similar vote on the bill from the opposite chamber. But those votes are essentially formalities, and there is no remaining barrier to the bills becoming law.

Senate President Mike Miller, D-Calvert County, said the Senate also will vote on whether to override the governor's vetoes of the alcohol regulation bill and another measure that overturns Hogan's 2016 executive order that required schools to start after Labor Day. The House would then vote on the school calendar measure.

Hogan described the alcohol and school calendar bills as "politically motivated." The alcohol measure would remove power from Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democratic ally of the governor who has battled with fellow Democrats over craft brewers and school construction. He sided with Hogan on when school should start.

Davis said on the floor Thursday that the alcohol bill was never about Franchot.

"Can he be an irritant? Yes, no argument here," Davis said of the comptroller. "This bill is about doing what is in the best interests of our citizens."

Hogan notified legislative leaders of vetoes Wednesday. Democrats are moving quickly to overturn the bills while all the members of their caucus are present. Sen. William Smith, D-Montgomery, a member of the Navy reserve corps, is scheduled to leave for deployment to Afghanistan today, nine days before the Legislature adjourns.

A Section on 03/29/2019