NLR police ID man shot in confrontation

North Little Rock police on Thursday released the name of the man who was shot several times Tuesday morning and the two officers who shot him.

North Little Rock resident Rickey E. Smith, 41, was shot Tuesday morning after officers said he pointed a weapon at Lt. Wesley Honeycutt and officer Joshua Forney, department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Thursday in a release.

Honeycutt and Forney, along with several other officers, responded at 7:37 a.m. to the 112 block of Rimrock Place after a 911 caller reported that a man was brandishing a gun and threatening residents, the release said.

A 911 call recording from the incident also was released Thursday.

"Where's he at? Where's he at? What's he look like?" the caller said early Tuesday, with a baby crying in the background. The dispatcher tried for a few moments to get the caller to tell her what was going on before he responded.

The caller finally told the dispatcher that a man was "walking around pointing a gun at people."

Officers attempted to negotiate with Smith for more than 30 minutes before the shooting, Cooper said. When Smith stepped outside with a gun pointed toward the policemen, Cooper said Honeycutt and Forney fired, striking him multiple times.

Smith was hospitalized Tuesday and remained at UAMS Medical Center on Thursday, Cooper said.

Honeycutt, a 24-year veteran of the department, and Forney, whose been an officer for 19 years, have been put on paid administrative leave for the duration of the criminal and internal investigation, as is department policy, Cooper said.

Cooper confirmed that Smith lived in Apartment A of 112 Rimrock Place, and neighbors said they heard five to six shots during the altercation Tuesday morning.

Metro on 03/29/2019