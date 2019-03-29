OFF THE WIRE

GOLF

Woods loses, still alive

The magical escape by Tiger Woods didn't keep him from losing Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play. He just didn't lose hope of playing on the weekend. The same couldn't be said for defending champion Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and a host of others who have to return Friday morning to Austin Country Club with no chance of advancing out of their group. The Match Play began to take shape, more because of 20 players from the 64-man field mathematically eliminated than who can still reach the weekend. Jordan Spieth is still alive after building a 6-up lead through 12 holes on Kevin Na, but not winning until four holes later when Na missed a 4-foot birdie putt. Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson emerged with 2-0 records from the group of major champions. They play today after knocking out Mickelson and Jason Day. "It's going to be a tough one again," Stenson said. "Jim, I don't think he's given away an easy bogey since 1994 or something." Brandt Snedeker took advantage of too many mistakes by Woods off the tee and on the greens for a 2-and-1 victory, a big one for Snedeker because of his opponent's name and reputation. But it was just one win. "I knew I was playing good, so I was excited about the opportunity," Snedeker said. "I turned into Tiger's biggest fan tomorrow going forward, because I need him to go out there and beat Patrick [Cantlay] tomorrow." Snedeker first has to beat Aaron Wise, who was eliminated when Cantlay beat him, and he would only advance if Woods beats Cantlay. Otherwise, Snedeker and Cantlay will return to the first tee for a sudden-death playoff.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys trade for DE Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick in a trade that would bolster the Dallas pass rush while the club works on a long-term contract for DeMarcus Lawrence. The deal announced Thursday also gives the Cowboys another option while they wait to see if Randy Gregory will play in 2019 after his fourth substance-abuse suspension. Gregory is suspended indefinitely, but the Cowboys are hopeful he can be reinstated before the season. The trade is Miami's latest effort to reduce payroll in a youth movement under new Coach Brian Flores. The 28-year-old Quinn had a base salary of $11.8 million with Miami this year, the last season of a $57 million, four-year deal he signed while still with the Rams.

Pats' Schiano quits

Greg Schiano has stepped down as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, less than two months after taking the job. The Patriots, who never announced the hiring of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers head coach, confirmed his departure by posting statements from Schiano and Coach Bill Belichick on the team's website. Schiano said he needs to "spend more time on my faith and family." Schiano went 11-21 in two seasons with the Buccaneers and spent two years as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State before he was announced in late 2017 as the new coach at Tennessee. But the school backed out of the deal after a backlash over Schiano's connection to the Penn State sexual abuse case.

Raiders sign Marshall, Crowell

The Oakland Raiders filled two more holes on their depth chart Thursday by signing linebacker Brandon Marshall and running back Isaiah Crowell to one-year contracts. The moves are the latest ones in a roster overhaul by Coach Jon Gruden and new General Manager Mike Mayock after the team struggled to a four-win season in Gruden's first year back on the sideline. Marshall has spent the past six years of his seven-year career in the AFC West in Denver. The Broncos declined to pick up his option earlier this offseason, making him a free agent. Marshall has been limited to 11 games in two of the past three seasons, missing time with a hamstring injury in 2016 and a bruised knee last season. Crowell is expected to compete for playing time at an open position with Oakland's two leading rushers last season.

HORSE RACING

Whip limits sought

The California Horse Racing Board voted Thursday to severely limit the use of whips on horses in racing statewide and approved medication changes on a smaller scale following the catastrophic breakdowns of 22 horses at Santa Anita Park. The horses were all euthanized. The board votes came during a passionate meeting in which a group that represents jockeys argued that the whips were not connected to the breakdowns and that any drastic changes should be delayed for more study. Board members rejected that idea, with two saying they personally witnessed whips being overused on some of the horses that were injured at Santa Anita. The vote to limit whips now goes to a regulatory agency for a public comment period. The board also approved a plan by the owners of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California to begin phasing out the use of a medication known as Lasix, already banned on race days in every country but the U.S. and Canada. While many trainers say Lasix is a vital anti-bleeding medication that keeps horses safe, animal-rights activists say it amounts to a performance-enhancing drug. Racing at Santa Anita is expected to resume today.

BASEBALL

Kershaw placed on IL

Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' injured list, officially ending his franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts. The Dodgers announced the move Thursday before they faced Arizona. The move is retroactive to Monday, allowing Kershaw to return by April 4. Kershaw developed inflammation in his left shoulder early in spring training, but the Dodgers waited nearly a month to determine whether Kershaw could be ready for opening day. The 31-year-old ace has missed playing time in each of the past three seasons due to injuries. The three-time Cy Young Award winner went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA last year and was 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA during the Dodgers' postseason run to the World Series.

Season likely over for Knebel

Corey Knebel will decide today what to do about his ailing right elbow, potentially sidelining a key part of Milwaukee's vaunted bullpen for the season. The 27-year-old has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He could have Tommy John surgery and then return at some point next year, or try to rehab the injury. Losing Knebel for the year could be a big blow for Milwaukee, which leaned on its bullpen in its run to the National League Championship Series last October. Jeremy Jeffress, another hard-throwing reliever who made the All-Star team last year, also began the season on the injured list after he was slowed by a sore right shoulder during spring training. Bobby Wahl, acquired in a January trade with the New York Mets, is expected to miss all or most of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

TENNIS

Barty reaches Miami final

No. 12 seed Ashleigh Barty has reached her first Miami Open final, enduring three rain delays on Thursday to oust 21st-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the first women's semifinal. Barty, who will rise to a career-best No. 9 in the world ranking next week, was to take the court for the semifinal against Kontaveit at 1 p.m. They didn't begin play until 2:08, and the delays were just getting started. They got three games -- six minutes of tennis -- in before the first in-match delay stopped things for more than two hours. They got another game in before more rain arrived, prompting another two-hour delay. At 7:32 p.m., finally, it ended. Kontaveit fended off one match point with a forehand drop shot, but was ousted by an ace on the following point. Barty was down 3-1 in the second, but won the final five games.

