Panel favors treasurer's office bill

Over two days, legislators have scrutinized the positions in the state treasurer's office -- including their duties and top salaries -- while going over that office's appropriations bill.

The treasurer's office would be authorized to create a position -- director of investments -- with a maximum-authorized salary of $141,856 a year under a measure that cleared the Joint Budget Committee on Thursday.

House Bill 1134 -- the treasurer's appropriation for fiscal 2020 -- also would increase the maximum salary for its existing senior investment manager position from $108,581 to $120,000 a year in the coming fiscal year.

The senior investment manager I position is held by former state Rep. Ed Garner, R-Maumelle, whose salary is $108,000 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

The treasurer's office plans to put Garner in the new director of investments post and fill his current senior investment manager position, said Stacey Peterson, a spokesman for Republican state Treasurer Dennis Milligan.

The office also has a chief investment officer, Autumn Sanson, who makes $93,785 a year and reports to the state Board of Finance. That position's maximum-authorized salary is $97,400 a year.

The chief investment officer position would be changed to the Board of Finance's chief compliance officer post under Senate Bill 454 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway. The bill has cleared the Senate and awaits House action.

HB1134 would set the maximum-authorized salary for the chief compliance officer at $102,400 a year.

The top salaries for the office's two chief deputy treasurers -- Grant Wallace and Jason Brady -- would be increased from $105,000 to $110,000 a year by HB1134 under an amendment proposed by Rapert that the committee approved Thursday. Wallace and Brady are paid $104,500 a year.

HB1134 also would increase the total authorized positions in the treasurer's office from 33 to 35 and increase the office's operations appropriation from $5.37 million to $6.09 million in fiscal 2020. That includes increasing the spending authority for regular salaries from $2.2 million to $2.5 million, and for the data processing system and services from $954,455 to $1.3 million. The bill also would slightly increase the maximum salaries for other employees.

Rapert said the treasurer's office agreed with his amendment.

On Wednesday, the Joint Budget Committee's personnel subcommittee voted to add a slightly different amendment proposed by Rapert that, among other things, would have kept the maximum salaries of the chief deputies at $105,000 a year. Rapert withdrew that amendment in favor of the one approved Thursday.

The subcommittee rejected a competing amendment by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, that would have increased the chief deputies' maximum salaries to $120,500 a year and created a director of investments post with a top salary of $125,986.

Milligan, a Republican from Benton, told the subcommittee that the treasurer's office has earned more than $221 million in interest earnings since he took office in January 2015.

"We returned $2.4 million back to the state out of my office's appropriations, which I like to think has proved to be efficient and prudent and being a prudent spender of state funds," he said.

"Staff has continuously produced solid results, and I am of the mindset that you reward staff and motivate them to continue that good work," he said. "No question, my investment team, the chiefs, do tremendous work, but I would really like to emphasize that our team has been behind them and that makes success truly possible. ... We want to ensure that we keep good talent in the office and certainly attract talent."

"My concern is that I have no problems with the increases that are being asked for. I actually would rather see those increases being given to the department that has had probably the most impact on those $221 million in gains because those are definitely people that we don't want to lose," Rapert said.

However, Rapert asked why Milligan's office has two chief deputies.

"The purpose is quite simply kind of a [division] of responsibilities and one deputy treasurer is responsible for one area of the treasury, the other one for another side of it," Milligan said. "We come together each morning and break down and talk about the production of each side ... and there is a lot to look over and take care of, and I think this has worked out excellent, and I think that the results are in the pudding, so to speak, that it's just something that works very, very well for my administration."

Rapert, referring to Garner, said, "With the performance that you had with basically one person that is charged with doing that trading, in the private sector they would be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars ... because they absolutely have been a blessing to your office and to the state of Arkansas."

Referring to Sanson, Rapert noted she "has been there for 19 years [but] has not had raises as well."

However, Rapert also said he doesn't believe any other constitutional office has two chief deputies. He also said paying them $105,000 a year is enough.

But Milligan said the secretary of state's office has two chief deputies, each making $112,900 a year.

A Section on 03/29/2019