State Capitol news in brief

'Red flag' guns law fails in committee

A bill that would have Arkansas join a growing number of states that allow for judicial orders to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a threat failed in committee Thursday, the sponsor said.

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Little Rock, said he would have his proposal for a "red flag" law referred to a study until the 2021 legislative session, after the bill was rejected in the Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs.

The committee vote against Leding's measure, Senate Bill 621, was along party lines, according to records of the vote, with Republicans against it and Democrats for it.

Gun-control advocates had hoped that a "red flag" bill might stand a chance in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Republican legislatures in other states have passed similar laws.

Florida, also controlled by Republicans, passed a similar law last year after a high school-shooting by a teenager whose threats had been reported to police.

After an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette series showing that Arkansas has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the nation, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would be "open" to reviewing such a law.

The governor, however, did not offer a direct stance on SB621 after it was filed earlier this month, saying through a spokesman that he had concerns about due process.

-- John Moritz

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Firefighters-leave bill gets House OK

Legislation to give Arkansas firefighters six months of sick leave if they develop cancer related to their work was approved in a bipartisan House vote Thursday.

House Bill 1773, or "Crump's Law," is named for Little Rock firefighter Nathaniel Crump, who died from colon cancer in 2017. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, said Crump was forced to return to work as he battled late-term cancer, taking away time he could have spent with his family.

"All our firefighters are asking for is time," Clowney said. "They deserve that time."

Clowney said the bill will cost municipalities and other fire departments some money to implement. A fiscal impact report prepared by the Bureau of Legislative Research could not determine a cost.

A firefighters union in Little Rock is preparing a registry to track the number of firefighters in the state who are affected by cancer, but that list is incomplete.

HB1173 was approved 63-11 and goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Bid to shield lottery winners fails again

For the second time this legislative session, House lawmakers rejected a bill that would allow winners of a lottery prize of more than $500,000 to remain anonymous.

During a vote Thursday afternoon, House Bill 1382 failed in a 45-28 vote. It needed 51 votes to pass.

Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, said large lottery winners are often subject to harassment or threats.

"There have been violent issues where people have lost their lives because of this," Sorvillo said.

Opponents pointed out that the Arkansas Press Association opposes the bill.

"If you don't want your name shared, you don't have to buy a ticket," said Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren.

-- John Moritz

Homestead taxes bill gets House nod

The House on Thursday voted to increase Arkansas' homestead tax exemption from $350 to $375.

Senate Bill 447 also would shift $8.2 million from the property tax relief trust fund to the county voting systems grant fund and would provide excess funds from the trust fund to the state's long-term reserve fund.

The bill is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, and Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton. The House vote sent the bill back to the Senate to concur in amendments.

-- John Moritz

Workforce system plan clears Senate

A bill that would put all state workforce education agencies under one umbrella passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 522 -- sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock -- would create a comprehensive workforce development system that would operate in conjunction with the Department of Higher Education, the Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Department of Education.

The bill now heads to the House.

The workforce board would be renamed the "Office of Skills Development and the Career Education and Workforce Development Board" under SB522.

SB522 would allow the 13-member board to bring together education and workforce leaders, including those in industry, business, training providers and other stakeholders to develop a plan to meet current and future workforce demands.

The bill gives a July 2020 deadline for presenting a preliminary plan to the governor and the Senate and House Education committees.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Vehicle tax credits get Senate approval

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would create a state income tax credit for purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Senate voted 31-1 to approve Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, sending the bill to the House.

The bill would create an income tax credit of $300 for buying an electric vehicle and of $150 for buying a hybrid vehicle. The credit would be limited to new purchases and no more than two credits per year.

The bill is projected to reduce state tax revenue by about $336,000 in fiscal 2020, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Bond said his bill would create an incentive for buying these vehicles after the Legislature voted to raise the registration fees for those vehicles to help raise money for the state Department of Transportation.

Electric vehicle registration fees will increase by $200 a year and for hybrid vehicles by $100 a year, effective Oct. 1, to raise a projected $1.9 million in fiscal 2021.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill to limit license suspensions gains

Legislation that would prevent circuit and district judges from suspending people's driver's license for failure to appear or pay fines won approval Thursday.

The Senate voted 27-2 for Senate Bill 623 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale. The bill goes to the House.

The state Department of Finance and Administration suspends a person's driver's license upon receipt of a court order, the department said. About 32,222 individuals had their driving privileges suspended for failure to appear or pay fines in 2018. Each suspension requires the individual to pay a $100 reinstatement fee, according to the department.

The bill would become effective 90 days after funding is secured through an appropriation from the General Assembly to replace in full the estimated annual loss in reinstatement fee revenue.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Abortion measure heads to governor

Without any debate, the House on Thursday passed legislation to require that doctors performing abortions be board-certified, or eligible for such certification, in obstetrics and gynecology.

The legislation, Senate Bill 448, had earlier prompted anger from some Senate Democrats who complained that the bill was "overkill" and would not protect women. House Democrats voiced no objections.

The bill passed 70-15, sending it to the governor's desk.

-- John Moritz

Day marking ship disaster advances

A legislative panel recommended approval Thursday of a bill that would set an annual memorial day to honor victims of the "greatest maritime disaster" in U.S. history, which occurred in Arkansas on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1865.

Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, told members of the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs that a temporary exhibit of artifacts from the steamboat SS Sultana is on display in Marion, and the city has plans to open a permanent Sultana Disaster Museum by 2020.

House Bill 1780, sponsored by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, would designate April 27 each year as "Sultana Disaster Remembrance Day."

The Sultana was carrying more than 2,400 people -- mostly Union soldiers who had been prisoners of war and were returning home -- when on April 27, 1865, the ship's boilers exploded and blew the ship apart, killing more than 1,800 people, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

The Sultana is buried under about 20 feet of soil in what is now a soybean field near Marion.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Bill on 'spoof' calls sails through House

Legislation to increase the penalties on robo-callers and spammers who "spoof" familiar numbers -- described as one of the most popular bills among lawmakers in the Senate -- passed in the House on Thursday.

The vote was 93-0.

Senate Bill 514, by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, would raise the penalty for spoofing from a misdemeanor to a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison. The bill is part of an effort by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to go after spoofers and robo-calls that have inundated Arkansans' cellphones.

The bill would also require that telephone providers to report to the Arkansas Public Service Commission steps they are taking to combat the phony calls.

Because many of the calls actually originate from out of the state or out of the country, Rutledge said it can be difficult to go after offenders. She compared it to a game of whack-a-mole.

SB514 now goes to the governor's desk.

-- John Moritz

Stricter adoption rules find support

A bill endorsed by the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday would create a new criminal offense for soliciting someone to give up her baby for adoption.

House Bill 1789, by Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, also would add new adoption regulations.

Adoption attorneys proposed the changes in the bill. Penzo said the bill came about because of abuses in the adoption system in Northwest Arkansas, particularly within the Marshallese community.

"It's overly broad, it criminalizes the actions of attorneys who are acting in good faith," said Kaye McLeod, an adoption attorney in Little Rock.

Penzo, along with adoptive parents who spoke for the bill, said existing laws don't do enough to stop people who attempt to illegally compensate mothers who give their babies up for adoption.

The bill now goes to the House.

-- John Moritz

Bill on youth rights sidelined for study

Opposition from prosecutors helped sink a bill Thursday that would have required a parent's signature before a youth suspect in a crime could waive his right to an attorney.

House Bill 1756, by Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, was rejected by the House Judiciary Committee, mostly along party lines.

Prosecutors from Fort Smith and Little Rock spoke against the bill, saying it would hamper their efforts to prosecute juvenile offenders who are charged as adults. A person charged in juvenile court must already have a parent's signature to waive his rights.

Clowney said youths have less understanding about their rights to have an attorney present when being questioned.

With limited time left in the current legislative session, Clowney said she would study the bill in hopes of re-introducing it in 2021.

-- John Moritz

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN

Richard Mays (center), who was in the first group of black candidates elected to serve in the Arkansas General Assembly, is honored on the floor of the state Senate in a ceremony Thursday. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/329genassembly/.

A Section on 03/29/2019