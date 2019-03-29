Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Hidenseek Sally in the third

BEST BET Mines Made Up in the seventh

LONG SHOT Fire To in the ninth

THURSDAY’S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 105-330 (31.8 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

**YANKTON broke his maiden in a $50,000 maiden-claimer last fall at Keeneland, and the front-running 4-year-old is taking a big drop in class after fading in two races this season. AIR POWER has been finishing with energy in his sprint races at Oaklawn, and he was very competitive in two route races last spring at Will Rogers. SARINTHEMAKING broke his maiden around two turns at Woodbine, and he is stretching out following a needed sprint tune-up.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Yankton Cohen Diodoro 5-2 4 Air Power Quinonez Frazee 6-1 8 Starinthemaking Mojica Casse 7-2 7 Jersey’s Heat Padron-Barcenas Mason 9-2

5 Knight Errant Hill Zito 6-1 2 Wolf Strike FDe La Cruz Puhl 6-1 1 Intimidating Thompson Loy 12-1 3 Cat Got Even WDe La CruzMartin 10-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**KARMA is dropping close to the bottom of the local claiming ranks following a pair of one-paced allowance races at Houston, and she figures to come rolling late under leading rider Ricardo Santana. STINA finished third in a similar field following consecutive wins at Turfway, and she was claimed by red-hot trainer Karl Broberg. MUNCHIES has won three of her last five races. She drew inside and is capable if able to transfer her Turfway form to Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Karma Santana Asmussen 5-2 8 Stina Cohen Broberg 3-1 1 Munchies Morales Lauer 7-2 3 Schuyler Warrior WDe La CruzMartin 8-1 7 See the Bird Eramia Barkley 6-1 4 Wood Not Mind Canchari Jansen 10-1 6 Buch of Daisies Lara Cristel 10-1 5 Maleficent Male FDe La Cruz Jansen 12-1

3 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

***HIDENSEEK SALLY finished second in her return from an eight-month vacation. She was claimed by a leading stable and any kind of improvement will make her difficult to beat. DANCE PROPOSAL finished sixth behind the top selection, however, she was even-money and she has the talent to win at this level when on her game. SERVED COLD contested the pace throughout, while parked four wide, in a useful route race, and she did finish second in her previous one-turn race at Churchill.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Hidenseek Sally Cohen Diodoro 5-2 4 Dance Proposal Vazquez Villafranco 8-1 2 Served Cold Thompson Vance 7-2 6 Plum Gorgeous Bridgmohan Dixon 5-1 1 Sophie’s Angel WDe La CruzPuhl 9-2 3 Ms Fifty First St. Santana Cates 6-1 7 Fudiciary Values Elliott Hartman 12-1 5 Foxy Mischief Court Hiles 10-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

**ALKHAATAM has not raced since August, but he finished third in sprint races at Saratoga and Belmont. He faced multiple Grade I winner Catholic Boy when fourth in the Grade 2 Rem-sen. ZIP YOUR LIP contested the pace from gate to wire in a second-place return to the races, and he is switching to the leading rider. CAVARADOSSI earned a strong Beyer figure when second in a two-turn race last season at Keeneland, and the speedy colt appears to be working smartly for Hall of Fame trainer Nick Zito.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Alkhaatam Hill Peitz 7-2 8 Zip Your Lip Santana Ortiz 2-1 7 Cavaradossi Court Zito 4-1 5 Miracle Hill Borel Moquett 9-2 2 Uncle Artie Elliott Holthus 6-1 6 Front Page FDe La Cruz Caster 10-1 4 Kansas City Zip Lara Williamson 10-1 1 Swither’s Shortcut Ulloa Williamson 30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

***PLACE THE BLAME had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when racing wide in a third-place finish, and she is taking a slight drop and keeps top rider David Cohen. BELLE MEADE DANCER tired after showing speed in her first race following a layoff. She needed the race and she did race well last season at Oaklawn. CRIMSON CREED shows a series of good workouts for new and winning trainer Federico Villafranco, and she did break her maiden last March at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Place the Blame Cohen McKnight 5-2 1 Belle Meade Dancer Loveberry Robertson 4-1 3 Crimson Creed Vazquez Villafranco 6-1 8 Well Maid Bridgmohan Mason 6-1 5 Molly’s Game Thompson Barkley 8-1 2 Her Kitty Borel Thomas 8-1 9 Miss Ellie’s Girl Morales Anderson 6-1 4 Kinley Cash Harr Cline 20-1 6 Kikitoz Quinonez Cline 20-1 10 She’s a Queen P.-Barcenas Milligan 20-1

6 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

**CAJUN FIRECRACKER is a stake-winning sprinter who finished second behind recent Rebel winner Long Range Toddy in the Clever Trevor at Remington, and he figures to work out an ideal trip behind an expected fast and contentious pace. B P ROCKET was narrowly defeated at this class and distance Feb. 24, and the improving colt is another who will benefit from a lively pace. JACK VAN BERG finished second as an even-money favorite in his last start, and the quick colt is switching to a higher percentage rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Cajun Firecracker Vazquez Asmussen 9-2 8 B P Rocket Canchari Van Meter 5-2 3 Jack Van Berg Bridgmohan Van Berg 3-1 7 One Man Party WDe La CruzStuart 7-2 5 Bano Solo Santana Asmussen 4-1 4 Dobbins G FDe La Cruz McBride 15-1 1 His Giant Borel Thomas 20-1 6 Pradar Lara Haran 30-1

7 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

***MINES MADE UP set a rapid pace and continued strong to the finish crushing $16,000 claimers. He was claimed by the leading trainer and has the class to move up and repeat. FASCILITATOR proved determined in the stretch defeating $25,000 conditioned-claimers at Fair Grounds, and he did win his only previous race last winter at Oaklawn. GETOOFMYBACK finished fourth in a stronger field of starter allowance rivals, and he is switching riders and has enough speed to be in a perfect position turning for home.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Mines Made Up Santana Asmussen 5-2 4 Fascilitator Vazquez Asmussen 7-2 5 Getoffmyback Cohen Diodoro 3-1 6 Allaboutmike Eramia Young 9-2 7 Getting Even Elliott Holthus 10-1 3 Inge Birzer Young 8-1 1 Iter Bridgmohan Mason 12-1 2 Tough Stuff Court Manley 20-1 9 Black Salt Sanjur Jones 30-1

8 Purse $91,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

**TIZ MCNAMARA easily defeated maiden allowance rivals at this distance, and the lightly raced and talented colt appears good enough to overcome a difficult post. RUN TAPPY was beaten a neck, while well clear of the third-place finisher (Hello Holiday), who came back to defeat a solid optional-claiming field. ALWAYS was a decisive career debut winner last season at Laurel, and he is having blinkers removed by the leading stable after a dull effort over a wet surface sprinting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Tiz McNamara FDe La Cruz Cox 5-2 3 Run Tappy Hill Catalano 4-1 7 Always Santana Asmussen 7-2 10 Sonny Smack McMahon Von Hemel 9-2 1 Attain Success Canchari Anderson 8-1 8 Master Guns Mojica Robertson 15-1 9 Sabrena’s Bling Court Jackson 15-1 13 Silent Force Roman Gelner 15-1 11 Gigging Elliott Hartman 15-1 14 Tashkent Vazquez Asmussen 15-1 2 Hard to Park Harr Cline 30-1 4 Just Like Richie Morales Guerrero 30-1 6 Commandeering Lara Williamson 20-1 5 Take Charge Now WDe La CruzMartin 30-1

9 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**FIRE TO set an honest pace before finishing a fifth in a useful sprint. He is bred top and bottom to route and could be sitting on his best effort. CALLE PATRON was forwardly placed when finishing a clear second behind the post-time favorite, and he is the one to beat if he can get the distance. YOUNG BULL has been rallying in both of his sprint races, and his Beyer figures are competitive. He is another with a two-turn pedigree.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Fire To Loveberry Chleborad 12-1 6 Calle Patron Morales Gonzalez 7-2 8 Young Bull Canchari Witt 3-1 5 East Moon Lake Birzer Roberts 4-1 7 Crow Mountain Quinonez Pish 10-1 11 Leo Del Reo Bridgmohan Mason 8-1 1 Drexel Santana Moquett 6-1 12 Private Lake WDe La Cruz B. Mason 8-1 9 Pearlthirtyeight Meche Ives 20-1 4 Ray’s Big Boy Lara Wright 30-1 10 Papa Paul Roman Hornsby 30-1 2 Traffic Control Court Ives 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race begins a 50-cent Pick-3 and three mares are spotted to win. The third race may have a single in HIDENSEEK SALLY, or it is a three-horse race. The fourth race can be well covered with three sprinters. The sixth race starts a late Pick-4 and any of five can win the race. The seventh is a single (MINES MADE UP) for me but others may want to spread. The eighth race is more open with the favorite drawing an outside post. The ninth race has eight horses capable of winning, so spreading is the way to catch a big number.

