State Sports briefs

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Smith advances at Texas Relays

University of Arkansas freshman J'Alyiea Smith advanced Thursday to the finals after day two of the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Smith backed into the blocks with a personal-best of 1:03.32 and crossed the line with a new one, finishing the prelims with a time of 59.68 in the 400-meter hurdles to grab the final spot in today's final.

Smith's time is the 10th fastest in program history, surpassing Andrea Bell's mark of 59.82 set in 2002.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Sullins, Moore lead UA at Texas Relays

The University of Arkansas set a school record in the hammer throw and had a runner-up finish in the decathlon on Thursday at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Erich Sullins entered the meet with a personal-best and school record mark of 209-10 in the hammer throw. Sullins surpassed the old mark, with his best throw of 222-7 setting the new school record.

Gabe Moore's total of 7,661 points in the decathlon sits one spot behind the leader, Nathan Hilte of Texas A&M, who has 7,774 points.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Rasheed McAlpin finished 15th in the 400-meter hurdles with a seasonal-best time of 52.51.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

UCA takes two from Tennessee-Martin

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Tennessee-Martin twice, winning both matches 5-0 on Thursday in Conway.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Baptist to hold men's tryouts

Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock will hold tryouts for its men's basketball team at 6 p.m. Friday at the college's gymnasium.

